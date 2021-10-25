A 27-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Oct. 12 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 3.
Brandon Pressler, whose last known address was 706 E. Fifth St., pleaded guilty June 3. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Pressler.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
