A 26-year-old Albion resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 150 days in jail and two years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 7, 2021.
James J. Reiners pleaded no contest Aug. 25.
A 26-year-old Albion resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 150 days in jail and two years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 7, 2021.
James J. Reiners pleaded no contest Aug. 25.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Reiners and gave credit for 60 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.