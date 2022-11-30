A 43-year-old Omaha resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 25 days in jail and one year of probation for possessing methamphetamine on June 25.
A 43-year-old Omaha resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 25 days in jail and one year of probation for possessing methamphetamine on June 25.
Jeremiah Jones pleaded no contest Sept. 21.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Jones and gave credit for 25 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
