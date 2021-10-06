Meth sentencing
A 33-year-old Grand Island resident was sentenced Sept. 27 in Adams County District Court to 270 days in jail for possessing methamphetamine on Nov. 23, 2020.
William Nelson pleaded no contest July 8.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Nelson and gave him credit for 110 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
