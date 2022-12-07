A 30-year-old McCook resident was sentenced Nov. 30 in Adams County District Court to one year of probation for possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 3.
Brittney Stuck pleaded no contest Aug. 25.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 4:34 pm
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Stuck.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
