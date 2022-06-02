A 34-year-old Fairfield resident was sentenced May 24 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation with 120 days in jail unless waived by probation for possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 30, 2021.
Brian D. Martin pleaded no contest Feb. 1.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Martin.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
