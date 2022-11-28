A 47-year-old Yankton, South Dakota, resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 120 days in jail for possessing methamphetamine on March 8.
A 47-year-old Yankton, South Dakota, resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 120 days in jail for possessing methamphetamine on March 8.
Carnell Andrews pleaded no contest Aug. 25.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Andrews and gave credit for 22 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
