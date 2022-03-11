A 29-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced March 4 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on Aug. 5, 2021.
Alexia Utter, whose last known address was 735 E. Third St., pleaded no contest Jan. 4.
Adams County District Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Utter.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
