A 32-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced July 10 in Adams County District Court to 219 days in jail for possessing methamphetamine on March 16.
James R. Duncan, whose last known address was 1327 N. Kansas Ave., pleaded no contest May 23.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 4:23 am
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder sentenced Duncan and gave him credit for 117 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
