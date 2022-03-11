A 38-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced March 4 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on Aug. 24, 2021.
Kristi Schwedes, whose last known address was 1622 W. Seventh St., pleaded no contest Jan. 4. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Adams County District Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Schwedes.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
