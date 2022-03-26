Diane Biere let out an audible gasp when she was announced as the Educator of the Year during this year’s Hastings Public Schools Foundation fundraising spring festival at the Hastings City Auditorium.
“I told somebody I’m pretty sure I had an audible gasp because I was not thinking it was me at all,” she said. “It was a surprise.”
Biere, an English teacher at the Hastings Middle School, got an email saying she was nominated because she was an honorable mention the previous year.
“I was thrilled and excited, so I filled out all the paperwork that they require for that,” she said. “I was not expecting to get it, however; that was a shock.”
Biere was among 16 HPS faculty members nominated for this year’s Educator of the Year Award, which is sponsored by the Hastings Valley of the Scottish Rite and the HPS Foundation.
Robin Koozer, a representative of the Scottish Rite, introduced Biere and presented her with a $1,000 stipend on behalf of his organization.
“When I went to the foundation that evening, looking at everyone who had come that had been nominated I thought ‘There’s no way that’ll be me,’ ” she said. “We have a lot of wonderful people in the district.”
Biere had received a call from Foundation Executive Director Craig Kautz letting her know she was one of the three finalists this year and inviting Biere and her husband to the spring festival.
Every year, adults in Hastings have the opportunity to nominate an HPS educator to be either the Emerging Educator of the Year or the Educator of the Year.
Biere was nominated for the award a year ago.
“It’s extremely validating to feel that what we’re doing here and what we’re doing in the classroom and what we’re doing for kids is being seen,” she said.
A selection committee made up of past Educators of the Year reviews all nominations including the credentials of distinguished nominees from the year before — finalists for the award the year before who indicate they are willing to go through the process an additional time.
Biere started as an elementary teacher of English as a Second Language, joining the district in 2003. She was brought into the current Hastings Middle School when it opened in 2008.
“Everyone I tell, when I tell them I’m at the middle school I say it’s the best place,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love this place. I tell that to new kids because it’s such a wonderful place to be. We support each other. We support the kids. We try to do our absolute best for each individual child. I think parents often are happily surprised we’re that supportive with our kids. We truly have a team supporting each kid.”
She attributes that support to the middle school’s philosophy: being on certain teams and having a core group of kids giving that time to spend to really get to know the kids and what they need.
“When I was a kid we went to junior high and I don’t think any of my teachers really knew my name when I was their age,” she said.
Middle school Principal Shelli Pfeifer said Biere’s heart for students is what makes her an effective educator.
“She gets kids, no matter what their backgrounds are or where they come from,” Pfeifer said. “She can reach kids, and they trust her and they open up to her. Also, she’s just a tremendous English teacher. The rigor she gets kids to do at the level she gets them to learn is also incredible. She just has a way with kids that struggle; they trust her.”
Biere is a mentor for new or incoming teachers at the building.
“She teaches them how to think through things,” Pfeifer said. “People lean on her for all kinds of things. Her whole team is so bonded. They are like a family — their team of teachers. A lot of that is due to her leadership, too.”
