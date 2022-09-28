For Dawn Miller, work as the Adams County highway superintendent has always been about teamwork.
Miller, 65, is retiring this week after 20 years working for Adams County.
A retirement reception will be held for Miller 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the Adams County Highway Department, 415 N. Adams Central Ave.
Miller will be succeeded by co-highway superintendents Greg Anderson and Greg Schmidt. Anderson has served as Miller’s assistant highway superintendent.
Miller started working for Adams County on Sept. 9, 2002. In addition to highway superintendent, she served as zoning administrator from 2004-10.
“I’ll tell you, during those years I was the most hated person in Adams County,” she said during the Sept. 20 Adams County Board of Commissioners meeting. “Because, if I wasn’t telling (property owners) what they could and couldn’t do on their property I was telling them I wasn’t going to give them gravel. That is how those years went. It was rough.”
She’s worked 19 construction seasons for the county.
“Throughout the 19 years of construction history, I’m very proud of the support we’ve gotten from the county board members over the years and most of all my staff,” Miller said. “This crew of 33, including myself, we have excelled, in my opinion.”
She wanted to recognize them and their hard work.
“You don’t do it alone,” she said. “You do it as a team. So thank you.”
From 2003 through 2022, Adams County resurfaced 145 miles of asphalt.
“That’s basically every mile in Adams County,” she said. “Some of them twice.”
Adams County added 6.25 miles of new concrete during those 19 years. The first of that was in 2014 with the northeast truck route.
In 2017 came a joint project with Adams Central School District for the Adams Central Avenue roundabout.
In 2020, the county participated with Nebraska Department of Transportation and the city of Hastings for the southeast truck route.
Also during 2020, the county collaborated with the city of Hastings on the paving of 42nd Street between U.S. Highway 281 and Baltimore Avenue, as well as with Adams Central and Nebraska Department of Transportation for the U.S. Highway 6 roundabout.
“Bridges, they have been an emphasis for this board, these board members, throughout the 19 years,” she said. “During that time we have built 56 new state bridges.”
Adams County replaced an additional 19 state bridges with large concrete box culverts.
There were four major bridge rehabilitation projects, resulting in higher load ratings for state bridges with county forces.
Two state bridges have been replaced with low water crossings.
A total of 81 structures saw work throughout the county.
The county also focused on narrow concrete structures and/or small timber bridges which accounts for an additional 80 structures.
In retirement, Miller hopes to spend more time with her four grandchildren. She and her husband, Larry, have two sons and four grandchildren, who live in the Lawrence-Nelson area and Harrison.
“I really want to get back into my community,” she said, referring to Nelson.
She commuted the last 24 years, first to Beatrice and then to Hastings.
“I’m ready to settle back home,” she said.
Miller also plans on working part time.
She and Larry own a vacation rental in Nelson.
“It’s been busy all summer,” she said. “It’s going to keep me busy.”
She grew up in Nelson and raised her two sons there.
She worked for the Nuckolls County Department of Roads until 1999, which is also when her youngest son graduated from high school.
She then worked 3 ½ years as the Gage County highway superintendent before starting with Adams County.
County Commissioner Lee Hogan, who chairs the county board as well as the road and bridge committee, said Miller will be missed.
“I can tell you from not only my personal view, but the roads committee’s view, Dawn Miller has been a total asset to Adams County for years and years and years,” he said. “Before I got on this board I didn’t realize how much she’d done for the county as far as securing grants. Everything she’s done, she’s just an outstanding person in looking out for the taxpayers of Adams County.”
He said Miller has been good at communicating with landowners who have issues with county roads.
Commissioner Chuck Neumann joined the county board in October 2002, about a month after Miller was appointed to her position.
Neumann also serves on the road and bridge committee.
He said she was a good steward of taxpayer money and leveraged those funds by finding funding elsewhere.
“She would find money from the state and federal government that would benefit road projects, cost sharing things that would keep the cost down to the people of Adams County,” he said.
She would coordinate with state and federal emergency management agencies to recoup nearly all of the repair costs.
“I can’t say enough nice things about Dawn Miller and the job she’s done,” Neumann said.
He said Miller cares for her employees.
“One of the things that has always impressed me about Dawn is the fact that she was always conscientious about her employees,” Neumann said. “She always wanted to do what was right for them.”
