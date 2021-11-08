MILLIGAN — The village of Milligan has been placed under a boil water order due to a violation of drinking water microbiogical standards turned up through recent water sample testing.
The boil water order, which was issued last week, involves the detection of E. coli bacteria in the distribution system. It also can happen due to a break in the system or a failure in the water treatment process
According to a notice of the boil water order that was distributed in the community, such bacterial contaimination can occur when increased runoff enters the drinking water system — for example, following heavy rains. In such a case, officials of the public water supply system are required to conduct an assessment to identify and correct any problems.
The village is continuing to test and is working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service’s Drinking Water Program to identify the source of the problem and return the system to compliance. The boil water order has no end date at this time, but the public will be informed when testing indicates the order can be lifted.
