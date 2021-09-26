MILLIGAN — Seeing more than 1,000 people enjoying traditional Czech food, music and beer Saturday afternoon in the Milligan Auditorium warmed Petr Jezek’s heart.
Petr Jezek, agricultural attaché at the Czech Embassy in Washington, D.C., was one of the organizers of the inaugural St. Wenceslas Brewfest.
“I love to see it because this is the base that we can build the knowledge of our past, our present and our future of what we have in Europe and compare it to how life goes here in the United States,” he said.
He worked with Marvin and Deb Polacek of Friend, members of the South Central Nebraska Czech Society, to plan the event.
Discussions about establishing a Nebraska Brewfest came about in April 2019 when Jezek toured Nebraska with the Polaceks.
“He asked about Brewfest in September, and then we talked about the Czech Festival and he said ‘No, no, no. A Brewfest in September for St. Wenceslas,’ ” Marvin said.
St. Wenceslas, who lived in the ninth and 10th centuries A.D., was the duke of Bohemia. He was assassinated in 935 and is acclaimed as a martyr for the Christian faith. He also is the person referred to in the Christmas carol “Good King Wenceslas.”
Wenceslas is the patron saint of the Czech Republic and also of the brewing sector. The date of his death, Sept. 28, is his feast day on the Roman Catholic liturgical calendar. St. Wenceslas Day, also called Czech Statehood Day, is a national holiday in the Czech Republic.
Brewfest is an annual event at the end of September in the Czech Republic. The event marks the end of the hops harvest and celebrates one of the country’s prized crops.
“We grab a beer and have fun together,” Jezek said.
In many ways, Nebraska is the center of Czech culture in the United States.
“I think it’s true that among all states, there is the highest percentage of people who have the Czech or Czechoslovak heritage (in Nebraska) within all the states,” Jezek said. “There are bigger communities, maybe, in Texas or Chicago, but there is bigger population. In Nebraska, if you talk to loads of people, many of them would have some heritage of the Czech or Czechoslovak and even the surnames related to the Czech Republic.”
While there was some thought to holding the event in Lincoln or Omaha, Marvin said eventually it was determined a smaller community, with more available space, would be a better fit.
Milligan was interested in playing host to the event. Local community clubs agreed to volunteer.
Brewfest was organized with the intention of promoting cultural intercourse between the Czech Republic and the United States.
As agricultural attaché at the Czech Embassy, Jezek’s job is to keep good relations between the Czech Republic and the United States in agriculture and food.
“I try to promote Czech companies here and help them and the Czech products,” he said. “That’s why I brought Czech beer, Czech wine, Czech spirits. Marv helped with Czech foods.”
Food there included Czech-style smoked pork knee, Czech-style pork ribs, Czech goulash with bread dumplings, Bavarian-style sauerkraut, sweet-and-sour cabbage, potato dumplings, roast pork, Czech-style hot dogs, and oblozene chlebicky (open-faced sandwiches).
But, really, Brewfest was all about the beer.
The Rev. Brendan Kelly of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milligan gave the invocation during the opening ceremony, during which he asked for a blessing for the beer.
Nebraska breweries Zipline Brewing of Lincoln and Lazy Horse Brewing and Winery of Ohiowa brewed special Czech beers for the occasion.
“It’s very good beer,” Jezek said.
Jim Stutzman, head brewer and owner of Lazy Horse, joined Marvin Polacek in a ceremonial tapping of the keg during opening festivities.
The 43rd Army Nebraska National Guard Band played “The Star Spangled Banner.” The Milligan Czech Brass Band performed the Czech Republic national anthem.
Jezek was joined by a handful of other dignitaries representing the Czech Republic, all of whom thanked the organizers and welcomed the large crowd.
Mila Saskova, honorary consul of the Czech Republic in Nebraska, said the Czech ambassador in Washington couldn’t come because of the United Nations session now under way as well as the presence of the Czech minister of foreign affairs.
“For once, Milligan is in direct competition with New York and the United Nations. Looking at all of you, we are winning,” she said. “We won.”
Jezek said he hoped Saturday marked the start of a tradition.
“I hope it’s the start of a nice tradition and every year at the end of September, even when I’m not here in the United States, you’ll be having this St. Wenceslas Brewfest,” he said.
He asked for a round of applause for the Polaceks.
“Without them there would be no Brewfest at all,” he said.
