MINDEN — The Minden Chamber of Commerce will present its annual Blue Jeans & BBQ celebration Friday on the Kearney County Fairgrounds here.
The event, which is a salute to agriculture and community business showcase, includes a meal and music by Judd Hoos. Doors for the meal open at 6 p.m., and the entertainment starts at 8.
Tickets are available at 4th Street Salon, Jones Group and Joy's Floral & Gifts in Minden. Tickets for the entertainment only will be available at a lesser cost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.