MINDEN — The work of more than 200 people soon will be unveiled as part of an evening of holiday programming at the Minden Opera House.
Origami artist Linda Stephen of Lincoln led workshops, in person and online, during spring in Minden. Participants folded paper into small pieces to be incorporated into “Community Unfolding in Minden.”
The unveiling of “Community Unfolding in Minden” is 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St. Admission to the event is free, and light refreshments will be served.
A capella singers The Flyovers then will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased for the concert.
Stephen taught origami workshops in March and April at Minden Public Schools, Jensen Memorial Library, Bethany Home, online and at the Minden Opera House. People also took home paper packs to make at home.
“I’m excited to show the works of their hands,” she said.
The framed artwork “Community Unfolding in Minden” is 37 inches by 42 inches framed in a 2-inch custom shadow box. This community collaboration and art was made with support of the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund of the Kearney Area Community Foundation.
“Community Unfolding in Minden” depicts life in Minden’s downtown square during the holiday season from the northwest corner of the square.
Opera House Executive Director Marcy Brandt is in awe of the final product.
“It is so spectacular,” she said. “It is one of those things that seeing a picture of it doesn’t even do it justice. It’s so much better in person, all the dimension of it and all the little folds and all the things you see — the details you see when you see it in person.”
The community input to make “Community Unfolding in Minden” fits into the Opera House’s mission.
“A lot of the kids who were involved in making some of the pieces for it have asked about it, have been excited about it,” Brandt said. “So we’re hoping to have some of the people who were involved in making some of the parts that went into the bigger piece come and see what it is they helped with. See the thing in person and see the finished product. Then to roll into a concert after that it’s hitting all the right buttons for us. It’s going to be a great night of art and music. That’s what we’re here for.”
By the end, more than 200 people, ages 5 to 95, made tiny origami snow piles, street bricks and light bulbs, contributions for the final art that represent the gifts all ages bring to the community.
“I would run my fingers through the pile, and I’d pick up one and glue it on and I’d imagine who it was that made this piece,” Stephen said. “Was it one of the third-graders or was it someone from our workshops, was it someone who was at the library, was it one of the 90-year-old women who helped?”
The art construction took five months, May to September. There are more than 1,000 origami pieces.
The final framed artwork will be installed in the front of the building near the stairs leading to the theater. Temporarily, “Community Unfolding in Minden” is hung in the big meeting room on the first floor.
Stephen took around 25 photos of the square during fall 2020 to familiarize herself with the necessary details and perspectives.
She arranged everything before gluing it down.
Building the Kearney County Courthouse took about 30 hours, with the top of the building alone taking 20 hours.
“It’s kind of a construction process,” Stephen said.
She used German wax paper for the green and red windows.
It took multiple attempts to get the angles of the bricks correct.
“I went to places in Lincoln that have brick streets and stood at intersections in the right spot to make sure to get the angle of the bricks,” she said.
The goal of the piece was to show that it takes all members to make a community and everyone has different talents.
“It’s kind of a meditation in thankfulness,” Stephen said.
