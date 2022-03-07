MINDEN — Teenage love, angst and bravado will fill the stage at the Minden Opera House here the next three weekends as the Minden Community Players present the iconic "Grease — The Musical."
Show dates are March 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. The curtain rises on Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
The March 12 performance will include a 1950s costume contest for audience members.
Youths and young adults fill most of the cast slots for the show, which is set in 1958-59 at fictional Rydell High School and centers on a budding romance involving Sandy Dumbrowski (Carina Fritz), a new student at the school; and Danny Vuko (Kenan Horner), a member of the local greaser gang known as the Burger Palace Boys. As the story unfolds, Sandy and Danny seek to navigate their way through the social landscape of their urban school and neighborhood, heavily influenced as they are by youthful friendships and peer pressure within the Burger Palace Boys and its auxiliary, the Pink Ladies.
The 1971 musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey touches on a range of sometimes touchy social issues including class conflict and teenage rebellion, but is especially memorable for its exuberant music exemplifying early rock-'n'-roll. The play was adapted in 1978 as a feature film also named "Grease," which starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta and took the storyline's fame to a new level.
The upcoming show is directed Ben Morey, a veteran MCP actor and director. Ruth Moore is music director, and Erica Morey is in charge of choreography. Lisa Clapper and Dotti Gramke are producers.
The nonprofit Minden Community Players have been in residence at the Minden Opera House since the historic venue reopened to the public in 2000. This will be the group's first major musical since its 2020 run of "Hans Christian Andersen" was shut down in mid-run by the start of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
For tickets to "Grease — The Musical," call the Minden Opera House box office at 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com.
