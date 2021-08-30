MINDEN — A few weeks ago, when my good friend Rob Hultquist let me know Minden Public Schools would be celebrating the 50th running of the Whippet cross country program’s “Seven-Mile Marathon” this year, I immediately knew I wanted to witness the event.
Since 1972, the traditional seven-mile run has punctuated the end of the preseason training phase for Minden harriers and provided a transition into the teams’ competition schedule. It’s a race against time, run over country roads early in the morning — and while it doesn’t meet the definition of an actual marathon, it might as well be in the minds of some of the wide-eyed junior high and high school students who have just come out for the sport for the first time.
This year’s Seven-Mile Marathon began 7 a.m. Saturday on First Street at the west edge of town, near the Minden Evangelical Free Church.
After posing for a photo with their teammates and alumni who had turned out for the occasion, both boys and girls started the run en masse. They headed one mile west, then two miles south, one mile east, two miles back north, and then into town, finishing at the corner of Fifth Street and Park Avenue just north of the school campus.
On hand to wish the runners well at the starting line was the all-time record holder for fastest time: Alvaro Sanabria, who covered the seven miles in 39 minutes, 11 seconds back in 2007.
One hardy alum from my era, Sean Haight of Colorado Springs, Colorado, returned to Minden to run for old times’ sake, starting after the current Whippets and covering the course in 49:10. That’s just a whisker over an average mile split of 7 minutes — pretty impressive for a guy from the Class of 1988!
The biggest news at the end of Saturday’s event was that junior Jessie Hurt tied the all-time girls record set by Kelly Throener in 1998, running the seven miles in 49:53.
“We had some really good things happen again today,” head coach Shawn Wheelock told the crowd gathered at the finish line. “These kids are just busting their tail, and I’m really proud of them. We have another exciting year ahead of us.”
Rob Hultquist and I ran together for the Whippets from 1985-88 and were co-captains of the boys team our senior year. On Saturday, my son Aaron and I met up with Rob, his wife Jenny and son Nathan at the starting line, then drove with them to a couple of spots along the runners’ route to see the young people (and Haight) pass by and offer a little encouragement. After that, we were at the finish line along with more than 50 other spectators to see the athletes arrive and hear the coach’s comments.
Having run in these kids’ shoes many years ago, I could feel for them out there on the road — faces glistening with sweat, feet pounding the gravel as the hot morning sun shone in their faces amid the choking humidity of August in irrigated corn and soybean country.
Back in our day, the Seven-Mile Marathon was run on a Friday, not a Saturday. Since school was in session and all athletes had to grab a shower before heading to class, we had to begin even earlier than 7. In fact, it was still dark when we staggered down out of 71B, a sagging old yellow school bus in the Minden fleet that was used as the cross country practice vehicle; did our stretches against its side; and headed for the starting line.
The route we followed in those days started along Nebraska Highway 10 north of Minden, at the corner just south of the massive Fort Kearny Feeders complex. We would run one mile west (up a hill), breathing deeply of the rich aroma of cattle manure, then six miles south along what today is called 31 Road, ending up in a rural intersection not far from town.
The Seven-Mile Marathon was established by Minden coach Ron Brewer, now retired, who led the cross country program from its early days in 1969 until 2006. He was a qualified bus driver and would take us through the route backward on the way to the starting line so we could all peer out into the darkness at the road we would shortly be traversing on foot.
I’ll never forget the first year I ran the marathon, 1985, when we hit a skunk in the road on our way to the start. We knew right then that within an hour or so, we’d all be back for a closer look (and smell) of the aftermath.
No one in 1972, 1985 or 2021 has run cross country for the glamor of it. It’s a sport that’s relatively difficult for spectators to watch and doesn’t attract large crowds. (Actually, that’s part of what I liked about it.) But it’s a perfect fit for people who appreciate a physical challenge, some extra time out in God’s creation in the late summer and early fall, and a chance to think while at the same time building the strength, speed and stamina needed for competition racing.
I guarantee you I learned a lot about myself while running the sandhills, dry creek beds, pedestrian trails and minimum-maintenance roads of Kearney and Franklin counties. Coach Brewer helped me and two generations of Minden teenagers to realize we could cover distances we might never have thought possible if we had the will, the desire and the self-discipline to keep working, keep building, and keep putting one foot in front of another on the road to our goals. The Seven-Mile Marathon is just one aspect of that legacy, which is continued today by Coach Wheelock and his assistants — and one for which I’ll always be grateful.
I think it’s fantastic that former Coach Todd Russell and now Coach Wheelock kept the Seven-Mile Marathon tradition as part of their cross country programs. Through the years, more than 350 Minden students have been part of the event, and all those names and times are studiously kept enshrined in the records for posterity.
To help commemorate this year’s 50th running, T-shirts were printed bearing the names of every one of those past runners. Since they are listed in alphabetical order and not chronologically or by finish time, my own name appears alongside those of my nephews Peter, William and Alex Raun, all of whom ran in the 2000s and 2010s.
I’m proud we four Rauns have that shared experience, which spans decades and connects generations. I’m also proud to be listed along with Sean Haight, with Rob and his brother Marc Hultquist, with Terry Worick, and other now 50-ish men and women who will always be friends of mine, at least in part because of the sweat we spilled together — the fast, the slow, and the in-between — on hot August Friday mornings more than 30 years ago.
Across the bottom of the commemorative T-shirt design appear the letters “IAGDTBAW.” This is the acronym for “It’s a Great Day to Be a Whippet” — a mash-up of two of Coach Brewer’s many memorable sayings: “It’s a great day to be alive” and “proud to be a Whippet.”
On Saturday, I got to show my 9-year-old son one of the honored Minden traditions that helped make his dad the person he is. And even if Aaron and his older sister Jordyn never are Whippets themselves, I’m hoping within a few years Coach Rosno might be able to teach one or both of them how a Hastings Tiger puts miles under his or her feet.
Time will tell.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at araun@hastingstribune.com or 402-303-1419.
