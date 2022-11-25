MINDEN — Illuminating the holiday spirit, the Minden community lit up its downtown area Friday to celebrate the town’s recognition as “Nebraska’s Christmas City” during the annual Christmas Traditions and Festivities.

Thousands of colored lights ignited for the first time of the season to decorate the downtown for the traditional parade around the town square. Area businesses and organizations displayed their love for the community. Firefighters and emergency medical technicians sounded sirens as they passed. Santa and the cast of “Frozen” had parade entries as well.

0
0
0
0
0