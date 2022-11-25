MINDEN — Illuminating the holiday spirit, the Minden community lit up its downtown area Friday to celebrate the town’s recognition as “Nebraska’s Christmas City” during the annual Christmas Traditions and Festivities.
Thousands of colored lights ignited for the first time of the season to decorate the downtown for the traditional parade around the town square. Area businesses and organizations displayed their love for the community. Firefighters and emergency medical technicians sounded sirens as they passed. Santa and the cast of “Frozen” had parade entries as well.
Brett Dibbern of Denver was visiting family in Minden and came out to watch the parade. He was impressed that the Christmas Traditions and Festivities has continued for more than 100 years, having started in 1915. While there are often community activities throughout the summer, he said providing a winter event is great.
“It’s nice to get the whole town involved,” he said.
The Minden Chamber of Commerce worked with volunteers and area organizations to bring the celebration to life.
Marcy Brandt, executive director of the Minden Opera House and a member of the Minden Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said members of the community and beyond always are willing to step up to help with the annual event.
“It’s important to keep that legacy alive,” she said.
Friday activities started with a live Nativity scene and kids’ carnival, alongside photo opportunities with Santa and a reindeer.
Jordan Olnhausen of Minden brought her 5-year-old child, Haven, to the parade around dusk after the family participated in the kids’ carnival earlier in the afternoon.
“I think it’s awesome to have things for the kids to do,” Olnhausen said.
The downtown parade started with the color guard and this year’s parade marshal Andy Raun, a Kearney County native and longtime Hastings Tribune reporter and editor.
Brandt said Raun has been a tremendous ambassador for the city.
“In his position at the Tribune, Andy has always been good to highlight events, activities and interesting stories from the Minden area,” she said. “We as a community have truly benefited from his thoughtful and incredibly well-written features of his hometown. Even though he no longer lives in Minden, we appreciate that he continues to highlight this amazing community.”
Raun believes Minden's Christmas events are hallmarks of the community and said it was a joy to be part of Friday's celebration.
“I was tickled to death to be invited to be the grand marshal today,” he said. “I was deeply honored, and to be honest I was touched."
Raun was born in Minden and grew up on a farm south of Norman, graduating from Minden High School in 1989. His wife, Ruth Hartmann Raun, also grew up in the Minden community. They and their children, Jordyn and Aaron, still are in and out of Minden weekly, if not more often.
Raun received a journalism degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993 and has worked for the Hastings Tribune since his junior year at UNL. In 2023, he will mark 30 years as a full-time reporter, 25 years of being in charge of regional news, and five years as editor and news director.
"I often joke that I was raised in the 'Tri-Cities' area of Minden, Norman and Heartwell," Raun said. “In my years with the Tribune, I’ve been able to write many times about people and places I’ve known since I was a little boy growing up around here. I’m also gratified to know our friends in Minden value the coverage the Hastings Tribune provides — and that extends to the efforts of all our colleagues in both news and sports.”
Following the parade, eight local high school sophomores and juniors participated in the Miss Christmas City pageant at the Minden Opera House. Miss Christmas City represents Minden at various events throughout the year.
It was the second year the pageant had been added to the annual festivities. The chamber organized the event the first year, and the Minden Community Players took over this year.
Pageant Director Erica Morey said the change allowed the activity to be re-formed as a true pageant competition.
Contestants started the day with the interview portion of the contest, followed in the evening by the public portion of the pageant. The evening opened with a dance number featuring all candidates and their companion “Little Snowflakes.” Then contestants competed in the talent and evening gown portions of the event.
Ayleigh Porter was crowned Miss Christmas City.
Morey said adding the pageant to the Christmas Traditions and Festivities keeps the annual event fresh for attendees.
“I think it’s good to change things up,” she said.
Roger and Donna Starkey of Kearney came out to watch their granddaughter, Makenna Starkey, participate in the pageant.
Donna thinks the pageant was a good addition to the activities offered during the festival.
“It’s exciting,” she said.
