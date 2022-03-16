MINDEN — A public reception for Jeff Montag, the latest artist to display work in the Minden Opera House gallery, is planned for Friday.
The free reception will run 5:30-7:30 p.m., just before the Minden Community Players’ performance of “Grease — The Musical” at 7:30. Light refreshments will be served.
Montag’s oil painting exhibit will be up through April at the Opera House on the north side of the town square. The gallery is open without charge during regular business hours at the Opera House Tuesday through Friday; in conjunction with public performances in the building; and by appointment.
Montag, originally from Moline, Illinois, has lived in Kearney with his wife and family for 25 years. Most of his career was spent in the health care field, but for the past several years he has worked as a career management coach assisting individuals to return to gainful employment following separation from their company.
He minored in art at the University of Illinois and has explored and refined his art technique since those days. He specializes in oil paintings and occasionally works in acrylics and watercolors.
“My love and passion are using art to bring out personality in the portraits that I create or to capture moments in time,” he says in his artist statement. “I have created several series which include Old Towne Kearney series, Civil War portraits, Aspens in Colorado, sandhill cranes, and commission pieces, including portraits and childhood homes, to name a few. Art is my way to reflect the world and life around us, eliciting a sense or an emotion that often tells a story within the painting.”
For more information or for “Grease” tickets, visit the MOH website, www.mindenoperahouse.com, or call the box office at 308-832-0588.
