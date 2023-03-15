MINDEN — The Minden Opera House will honor artist Rhonda Bruggeman of Papillion, whose glass and pottery work is on display in the gallery, at a free reception Saturday, March 18.
“Rhonda’s Bits of Glass and Pottery” is on display through April at the Opera House, located on the north side of the town square.
Bruggeman will be on hand to greet the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
At 7:30 p.m., the Minden Community Players will present the fifth of nine performances of “Happy Days: A New Musical” in the auditorium upstairs. Tickets are available from the box office, 308-832-0588, or online at www.mindenoperahouse.com.
Performances of the musical also are planned for 7:30 p.m. March 17, 2:30 p.m. March 19, 7:30 p.m. March 24 and March 25, and 2:30 p.m. March 26.
Bruggeman primarily works with glass using various forms, including powdered glass, frits, sheet glass and molten glass called vitrigraph. She also works with non-fusible glass creating mosaics and garden stones.
Her Minden show is available for viewing during regular Opera House business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; on weekends by appointment; and in conjunction with public events in the building.
