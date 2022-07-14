MINDEN — Minden High School graduates from near and far and across the generations will converge on the old hometown July 22-24 for an MHS All-Class Reunion that coincides with the community’s annual summer celebration.
The all-class reunion, which occurs every five years (years ending in -2 and -7), aligns with Dawg Days, which is coordinated by the Minden Chamber of Commerce.
A hospitality center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23 at the Minden Opera House.
In addition, the Harold Warp Pioneer Village museum complex will be open with free admission for alumni over the weekend, and admission to the Minden municipal swimming pool will be free for everyone July 22, 23 and 24.
Events get under way July 22 with the Anthony Blum Memorial Golf Tournament at the Minden Country Club. All proceeds from the event will support the MHS boys and girls golf teams.
From 1-4 p.m., card players are invited to an informal get-together in the Nied-Winther Room at the Minden Opera House for Some-R-Set, bridge or pitch. Those participating can come along or bring a partner.
The Classes of 1950-1960 will get together 5:30 p.m. at the Opera House. Then, an all-class bash runs 7 p.m. to midnight on the Kearney County Fairgrounds. A cover charge will apply, and a cash bar will be available.
Saturday’s schedule begins 8:30 a.m. with a 5k “Run Down Memory Lane” starting in front of the new Minden High School at Third Street and Gilman Avenue. Registration starts at 8 a.m.
At 9 a.m., Jack Hultquist, researcher for the Kearney County Historical Society, will lead a walking tour of the historic buildings around the town square. Those joining the tour should meet in front of the Civil War statue on the east side of the Kearney County Courthouse. No registration is necessary.
A car show, “Drive Down Memory Lane,” runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the square. Visitors are invited to see the cars alumni still have from their high school days. Entries must be registered ahead of time.
Tours of the new high school, which opened in fall 2017, will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Chamber of Commerce will offer family-friendly activities, including bounce houses, on the square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand.
At 1 p.m., Minden graduates and friends will gather for the traditional alumni band concert on the square.
A cornhole tournament begins 2 p.m. in front of the Windmill between Fifth and Sixth streets on Colorado Avenue. A registration fee will apply, and space is limited. Same-day registration begins 1 p.m.
From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., music, food and drinks will be available at the Headquarters Bar just west of the square on Fourth Street (the former location of Willie’s Liquor). All classes are welcome.
Then, the chamber will round out the day by sponsoring another all-class get-together on the fairgrounds starting at 7 p.m. Cash bar will be available, and the band Blackberry Winter will perform from 8-11 p.m.
This year’s reunion has been in the planning stages for many months under the leadership of chairwoman Jane Sinsel-Lammers. It features a somewhat modified and simplified agenda, with most events concentrated on Friday and Saturday instead of stretched over a Thursday-to-Sunday timeframe.
The traditional all-class reunion banquet on Saturday night and the all-class ecumenical worship service on Sunday morning have been dropped. Instead, alums remaining in town on Sunday morning, July 24, are encouraged to attend services at the church they attended while growing up in the area.
The MHS Alumni Volleyball Tournament begins 9 a.m. July 24 in the MHS activities gym. No registration fee will be charged.
The Minden Lions Club will send alums on their way with full stomachs, serving a pancake feed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds. All alumni and the community are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.