MINDEN — Voters soon will decide whether Minden Public Schools can move forward with a facility project that includes construction of a new elementary school, security upgrades to C.L. Jones Middle School, and improvements in parking and traffic in the area.
Ballots have been sent to voters in the Minden Public School District regarding a $29.5 million school bond issue to pay for the project. Votes in the all-mail special election are due May 9.
School officials hosted an informational meeting about the proposed project on Monday at East Elementary, the latest in a series of meetings with community members that started in February.
Patrons asked questions about the project, provided feedback and had the opportunity to tour the facility at First Street and Minden Avenue, south of the downtown business district. Representatives from CMBA Architects of Grand Island and Boyd Jones of Omaha, the construction manager at risk, also were present to answer questions.
The district began working with architects and engineers more than a year ago to assess its needs and develop a plan for the future. East Elementary was identified as an immediate priority due to its deteriorating condition and space constraints.
A survey of staff and parents indicated the most urgent needs included improvements to East Elementary, an activities gym, parking, middle school playground, and traffic flow around the middle and high schools in west central Minden.
East Elementary was constructed in 1925. Additions to the southwest were made in 1984 and 1988. In 1994, a third addition was made to the northwest.
Superintendent Jim Widdifield said the largest concerns with the building include leaks in the roof and soft spots in the flooring. Other issues include a lack of handicapped-accessibility, asbestos abatement, utility upgrades, and regrading around the building.
He said the district has spent about $700,000 on maintenance in the building over the last 10 years, but more comprehensive work is needed.
Along with that, the building doesn’t provide enough space for growth of the district’s preschool programming. East Elementary only provides classrooms for preschool through third grade. The upper-elementary students attend classes at C.L. Jones Middle School, which is for grades 4-8.
Enrollment numbers are increasing at East Elementary, and the school lacks the space to accommodate the growth.
Elementary Principal Sandy Pohl said the school now serves 32 preschoolers, divided between a morning and afternoon class.
The district had to turn away 20 preschool students last year. Fifty are on a waiting list for the upcoming school year.
“There are some major early childhood needs in our community,” Pohl said. “Our preschool programming needs are my greatest concern.”
And that shortfall is likely to increase with the addition of housing developments in the community.
Widdifield said new developments will add another 35-40 homes as there are people who want to come into the city but can’t find a house.
“We need to be able to address those items,” he said. “We’re going to try to be forward-thinking and do the best we can with our funds.”
In November 2014, voters approved a $23.1 million bond issue by a margin of 55% to 44%, with strong support in the city of Minden but much greater proportional opposition in some rural areas of the large school district. The new Minden High School opened in August 2017.
While the district still is paying on the bonds issued for the construction of the high school, Widdifield said the district has been able to reduce the bonds over the last five years.
Due to refinancing efforts, nearly half the original bond issue has been retired. That bond issue will be paid off entirely by 2034.
“We’ve been able to knock off quite a bit,” he said.
Before deciding to pursue building a new elementary school, the Minden Board of Education considered other potential solutions.
The first option was to repair the existing facility for an estimated $7 million to $9 million, which would make necessary repairs, abatement and other improvements to bring the building up to code. Classroom space constraints would remain a concern with that option.
A second option would repair the existing elementary and expand it to provide more classroom space. That option was estimated at $21 million to $24 million and addressed most of the concerns at East Elementary, but would eliminate the playground space for the school.
The board unanimously approved the third option to build a new elementary school attached to the current middle school. The $23 million to $25.5 million option also would demolish an activities building on the middle school-high school campus, renovate a commons area and media center, and add a playground. The project would include adding a secure entrance to the middle school and renovating the administration area.
“The secure entry point was non-negotiable for the board,” Widdifield said. “The board was adamant that we have a secure entry into the middle school. In all that, the board felt the best option was to build.”
Parking and traffic also would be addressed in the third option.
The proposal would add 94 parking stalls to the 79 currently available in the parking lot to the southwest of the high school, to provide a total of 171 parking stalls. West Third Street would be extended to Sears Avenue to provide an additional exit from the lot.
Another 73 parking stalls would be added to the current 120 available to the east of the middle school to provide a total of 193 stalls. A student drop-off lane would be added, as well.
If the bond issue is approved, Widdifield said, the district will have a civil engineer do a traffic study and determine the best way to handle the increased traffic. Changes would be made to the plan if needed.
Considering the water and drainage problems that have occurred at the new high school, the architects plan to examine the issue more when working on the design plans.
Matt Kreutzer, project architect with CMBA Architects, said that detail of planning hasn’t been completed yet because the district doesn’t need to incur those costs unless a bond issue is passed. If it is, he said, they will closely look at the drainage in the process.
As to the fate of East Elementary under the proposal, Widdifield said the building wouldn’t have to be demolished.
“We don’t know what we’re going to do with this building,” he said. “We will start considering that if this passes and they know it will become available. We have at least two years left here.”
For more information about the project, visit mindenwhippets.org and click on the link at the top of the page for access to frequently asked questions and other information presented.
