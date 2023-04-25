MINDEN — Voters soon will decide whether Minden Public Schools can move forward with a facility project that includes construction of a new elementary school, security upgrades to C.L. Jones Middle School, and improvements in parking and traffic in the area.

Ballots have been sent to voters in the Minden Public School District regarding a $29.5 million school bond issue to pay for the project. Votes in the all-mail special election are due May 9.

