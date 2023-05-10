MINDEN — Voters in the Minden Public School District have turned thumbs down on a proposed $29.5 million bond issue to replace the district’s elementary school, according to unofficial results of a special election tallied by the Kearney County Clerk’s Office.
Voters in the all-mail-in election rejected the proposal by a vote of 1,024-702, or 59.3% to 40.7%.
Ballots had been mailed to all registered voters in the district and had to be returned by Tuesday.
The Minden Board of Education was proposing to build a new elementary school on land already owned by the school district east of C.L. Jones Middle School.
East Elementary School, which stands at First Street and Minden Avenue south of Minden’s downtown business district, was constructed in 1925 and was enlarged three times in the 1980s and 1990s. It serves students in preschool through third grade.
East Elementary and its playground cover one entire square block. The property has churches on its west and north, respectively. First Street (Nebraska Highway 74) runs along its south side.
The largest cited concerns with the current building include leaks in the roof and soft spots in the flooring. Other issues include a lack of handicapped-accessibility and the need for asbestos abattement, utility upgrades, and regrading around the building.
Moreover, school board members have said the property the current school stands on is not large enough to allow for another needed addition, at least without eating into the remaining playground to an unacceptable degree.
Minden School District voters approved a $23.1 million bond issue for construction of a new high school west of C.L. Jones in 2014. That new school, which is adjacent and attached to C.L. Jones, opened in fall 2017 at Third Street and Gilman Avenue.
The previous high school, at 325 N. Yates Ave., was demolished a little more than a year later.
The land where the proposed new elementary school would have stood is part of the two-block-by-one-block parcel bounded by Third Street, Fifth Street, Park Avenue and Yates Avenue once partially covered by the old high school.
Besides building a new elementary school, the now-defeated $29.5 million bond issue would have demolished the Activities Building on the middle school-high school campus; renovated a commons area and media center; and added a playground. The project also would have included adding a secure entrance to the middle school and renovating the administration area.
The school board worked by CMBA Architects and Boyd Jones of Omaha, the district’s construction manager at risk, to develop preliminary plans for a new elementary school.
Jim Widdifield, MPS superintendent, said in April that nearly half of the 2014 high school bond issue already has been retired and that debt will be paid off entirely by 2034.
In a Twitter post Tuesday, Widdifield said the election result is disappointing but the school district will do its best to work with the people’s decision.
“The bond failed and we did not get the results we were hoping for tonight
@MindenWhippets,” Widdifield stated. “We have a lot to be thankful for and we will continue to serve our students, staff, and community the best we can. We are #OneMinden.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.