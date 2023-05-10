MINDEN — Voters in the Minden Public School District have turned thumbs down on a proposed $29.5 million bond issue to replace the district’s elementary school, according to unofficial results of a special election tallied by the Kearney County Clerk’s Office.

Voters in the all-mail-in election rejected the proposal by a vote of 1,024-702, or 59.3% to 40.7%.

0
0
0
0
0