MINDEN — A Minden organization that assists single-parent families in the community will be the beneficiary of a fundraising soup supper here Jan. 12.
The Minden High School chapter of FBLA will serve the meal starting 5 p.m. at MHS during the evening's Minden vs. St. Cecilia basketball games.
Proceeds from the event will go to Be the Gift Nebraska, a faith-based nonprofit group that provides various kinds of help to single parents and their households in the Minden Public School District — everything from a hand with yard work to college scholarships.
Boys and girls junior varsity games begin 4:30 p.m. The girls varsity matchup is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the boys to follow at 7:30.
