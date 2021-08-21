A Minnesota cowboy is bringing in the laughs for this weekend’s Oregon Trail Rodeo.
Jesse Larson of Duluth, Minnesota, is bringing his brand of comedy to the rodeo on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
The first rodeo session was Friday night, and additional sessions are planned for 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. This year, the rodeo is sharing space on the fairgrounds with many Kool-Aid Days activities.
A second-generation cowboy, Larson began competing in rodeo at age 18. His favorite event was steer wrestling, although he had to convince his dad, a three-time Minnesota Rodeo Association tie-down roping champ, that he was serious.
Larson hadn’t competed in high school sports, and his dad didn’t think he would stay with steer wrestling.
“I had to play baseball for a season, so my dad would co-sign a note on my steer wrestling horse,” he said. “He didn’t know if I would stick it out.”
Larson steer wrestled for five years before a badly broken foot ended his competition days. Doctors told him if he continued to steer wrestle, chances were good he could break it again, and if it broke a second time, it would affect his ability to walk.
So he quit. But not without regret.
“If I could steer wrestle again tomorrow, I’d go right back to it,” Larson said. “I craved it.”
Larson had always wanted to be a rodeo comedian, but never had the chance.
Then one day, at a rodeo, the clown didn’t show up. At the last minute, Larson got the call. “We need a clown in three hours. Can you be there?” He could, and the next chapter in his rodeo career began.
That was 12 years ago, and since then, his career portfolio has grown to up to 75 performances a year. He leaves his house in the spring and isn’t usually home until September.
Some of Larson’s rodeo acts involve a Volkswagen bug converted into an airplane, a second Volkswagen bug that his horse Stuey drives, an exploding barbecue grill, and Corgi dogs that do tricks.
When he’s not on the rodeo road, he’s involved in several other businesses: a construction company, lawn care and snow removal, handyman services, auctioneering, and an antique business.
“You can sleep when you’re dead,” he laughs. “It’s lots of hard work, but you don’t get ahead by not working.”
Saturday’s rodeo session will be followed outside the arena by the 2021 Koncert Kool-Aid event featuring the Blue Collar Band.
Rodeo tickets are available for purchase online at www.Adams CountyFairgrounds.com and at the gate.
