Linda Hepler, cancer survivor

Cancer survivor Linda Hepler has benefitted from the Tough Enough to Wear Pink funds raised by the Oregon Trail Rodeo and donated to the Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings.

 Courtesy of Morrison Cancer Center

Linda Hepler has been told she’s a miracle, and she knows it.

In 2019, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given three months to live.

