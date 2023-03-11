An Aurora couple missing since Jan. 11 has been found deceased in Buffalo County, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department posted online Saturday.
About 3:15 p.m. Saturday, a citizen contacted the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office after finding a vehicle stuck on a minimum maintenance road north of 100th Street and Keystone Road, northeast of Kearney. Deputies located the vehicle and identified it as the missing vehicle of Robert and Loveda Proctor.
Two adults were located deceased in the area, and preliminary investigation has identified the persons as the Proctors.
Foul play is not suspected. Autopsies have been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing, and includes the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police Department and Kearney Police Department. Additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.
The Proctors left their home in Aurora shortly after 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, stopping for fuel at the Aurora Co-op at 4:19 p.m.
Loveda, 92, was driving because Robert, 89, has dementia. They were headed to the Veterans Affairs medical center in Grand Island. Robert ended up being taken by ambulance from the VA medical center to CHI Health St. Francis, and Loveda got lost trying to make her way there.
About 8:04 p.m., Robert was discharged and the couple got lost in the parking lot looking for their vehicle, a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with United States Navy Nebraska license plate number 10 30 and a SeaBees Navy sticker.
Around 10 p.m., the vehicle was spotted on video in Giltner with the vehicle having turned around, likely due to Loveda not wanting to drive on gravel roads.
They stopped at a farmhouse to ask for directions to Aurora, but turned the opposite way out of the driveway and ended up going south on Nebraska Highway 14 and then west on U.S. Highway 6 into Hastings.
They are seen on camera at the Pump and Pantry station on South Street, but the business was closed. They continued west on Highway 6 and spent about 20 minutes at the Cenex station at U.S. Highway 6/34 and U.S. Highway 281.
Their last known sighting on video captured the vehicle driving away from Hastings, westbound from the roundabout on U.S. Highway 6/34 at Adams Central Avenue at 1:39 a.m. on Jan. 12.
