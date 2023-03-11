An Aurora couple missing since Jan. 11 has been found deceased in Buffalo County, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department posted online Saturday.

About 3:15 p.m. Saturday, a citizen contacted the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office after finding a vehicle stuck on a minimum maintenance road north of 100th Street and Keystone Road, northeast of Kearney. Deputies located the vehicle and identified it as the missing vehicle of Robert and Loveda Proctor.

