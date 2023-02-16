BRUNING — The remains of a Bruning man who had been missing since Feb. 2 have been located here, the Nebraska State Patrol reported Thursday afternoon.
The body of Jamie Balluch was found inside one of the grain bins at his workplace, Bruning Grain and Feed Co.
Next of kin has been notified, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, NSP said in a news release. The investigation of Balluch’s disappearance remains ongoing.
Balluch, 43, last had been seen at work. NSP said authorities had been notified after preliminary searches of the Bruning Grain and Feed property were unsuccessful.
The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office requested help with the investigation from NSP, which issued a statewide news release Feb. 13 asking for the public’s help in locating Balluch.
The Feb. 13 news release stated Balluch was believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances.
