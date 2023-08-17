A Nebraska state prison inmate sentenced out of Clay County who went missing from an Omaha correctional facility Aug. 7 is back in custody.
Michael Detty, 36, was arrested by the Lincoln Police Department, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Detty disappeared after leaving the Community Corrections Center-Omaha. His electronic monitor was found across the street.
The Omaha center is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and corresponds to the least restrictive facilities. Inmates are allowed to go to work and attend school and religious services with prior approval but without direct supervision.
Detty started his sentence on June 16, 2021. He was sentenced to four to five years out of Clay County for possession of a stolen firearm and to 12-18 months out of Platte County for theft by unlawful taking. The sentences are to run consecutively.
