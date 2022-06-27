MINDEN — A cast of local children will work with professional actor/directors from the Missoula Children’s Theatre next week to prepare a production of “Hansel & Gretel” for public performances July 9.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre, which is based in Missoula, Montana, will send the actor/directors for a weeklong residency at the Minden Opera House. The residency will be one day shorter than usual due to the Independence Day holiday on Monday.
Auditions begin promptly at 10 a.m. July 5 and are open to children entering first through 12th grades. About 50 roles are available. No advance preparation is necessary.
Cast members then will rehearse each day Tuesday through Friday. The performances are 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. July 9.
Participation is free to children thanks to sponsorships. Tickets for audience members are available online at www.mindenoperahouse.com or from the box office at 308-832-0588.
Missoula Children’s Theatre conducts residencies across the United States and internationally. Its productions run about an hour in length and incorporate song, dance and dialogue, with parts available for a range of ages and abilities.
The MCT residency has been a summer ritual in Minden since the Opera House reopened in 2000, attracting children from Minden and surrounding communities and beyond.
