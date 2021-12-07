Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval Monday with a pair of conditions to temporarily place a mobile home on property to allow for providing care for a family member.
Robert Gaston of 1215 E. Assumption Road requested the conditional use permit to allow family members to move into a mobile home to help Gaston’s wife, who has knee issues. The plan would be for the family members to eventually move into Gaston’s house when he and his wife move out.
Board members voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to recommend approval to the Adams County Board of Commissioners, which meets Tuesday.
Gaston said the mobile home is needed because at just under 4 acres the property is too small to subdivide and there are already three residences on the quarter.
“Otherwise we’d build a house on it, if we could,” Gaston said.
The first condition is that Robert Gaston or an assignee report back to the county about the situation each year prior to Dec. 31.
The second condition is that when the applicant no longer needs the care the trailer would be removed.
A separate conditional use permit would be required for other family members to live there.
According to Adams County zoning regulations, placement of the mobile home would be temporary and would be limited to the time that the mobile home is needed to provide care for the family member or members. When such care is no longer needed or the mobile home is no longer occupied by the family member or members, the mobile home is to be removed from the premises within 90 days of the date of non-occupancy unless the mobile home is located on the property that subdivision of the property to create a separate lot for said mobile home will result in said lot complying in all respects with the minimum lot area, lot width and lot frontage, and yard requirements of this district and such subdivision won’t result in more than one additional dwelling over the number of dwellings existing on any parcel as of the effective date of the resolution.
The mobile home is to be separated from the existing dwelling unit or any existing building on the premises by a distance of at least 20 feet.
The mobile home is to be provided with adequate water supply and sewage disposal systems.
Also during the meeting, commission members unanimously recommended approval of the Buerer Subdivision on Powerline Road west of Bladen Avenue.
The applicant would like to subdivide a tract that would contain 5.77 acres. Currently there is an existing tax lot containing 0.78 acres containing a house, shed and well. The applicant would like to add additional acres to make the lot conforming.
Commission members also unanimously recommended approval of the Jason Bonifas Subdivision.
Applicant Jason Bonifas wants to buy the farmstead at 14025 S. Prosser Ave. He would like to subdivide a tract that would contain 3.34 acres. The tract contains an existing house, garage, shed, and steel building.
