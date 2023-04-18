Health care providers had the opportunity to practice with human patient simulators who can talk, breathe and bleed Tuesday when a mobile education unit visited Mary Lanning Healthcare.
A 44-foot-long Simulation in Motion-Nebraska (SIM-NE) truck provided medical trauma scenarios to teach trainees and provide continuing-education credit for emergency medical professionals in the region.
The units provide state-of-the-art, hands-on training using high-fidelity human patient simulators. The simulators are the most advanced training tools available to the medical community.
James Staab, regional coordinator and lead trainer with SIM-NE, said the mobile training station provides continuing-education hours for smaller hospitals and rural paramedics.
“They don’t always get to see something like this,” he said.
Without the training, patients could be forced to wait 25-30 minutes for an air ambulance, Staab said, and time often is critical for good outcomes.
Inside the mobile training unit, one end is designed to mimic an ambulance patient compartment. In that scenario, paramedics respond to a 5-year-old boy who has experienced trauma with multiple lacerations and a chest wound.
The human patient simulator allows responders to assess injuries at the scene of a traumatic event. Trainees can perform most medical assessments on the simulator. They can perform actions like feel for a pulse, take blood pressure, check pupil reaction and more.
Staab said the simulators also can speak using pre-programmed phrases or a microphone and voice modulator to speak through the simulator. The simulators can bleed as responders try to evaluate the injuries. The simulator’s condition changes according to the treatment received.
The front end of the truck offers a hospital setting with a scenario of a man who fell from a ladder onto some concrete. Trainees can connect the patient to monitors to track vital signs while working to address his wounds and a collapsed lung.
Common medical equipment is available during each scenario as trainees use the necessary tools to save the patient.
Staab said sometimes the patient dies, but the trainees learn valuable lessons about how to improve next time.
The mobile simulation unit is part of a University of Nebraska Medical Center program. The program provides the units, which are based in Norfolk, Omaha, Kearney and Scottsbluff, and travel to surrounding communities.
Lisa Brandt, director of public relations and marketing at Mary Lanning, said the hospital regularly sponsors EMS educational sessions throughout the year. Tuesday’s session provided training to doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health care professionals.
“It could be just about anybody who works hands-on with patients or are aligned with patient care,” she said.
