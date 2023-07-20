You can take a boy off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy.
Maybe that old truism has something to do with Ron Sekora winning best of show in Open Class woodworking this week at Adams County Fairfest.
The longtime Hastings resident entered a scale-model Case IH 9250 combine, complete with a 33-inch wide, 12-row detachable corn head with snouts.
The model machine weighs about 40 pounds when the corn head is attached. The auger arm not only extends, but it lifts while it does so, just like a real one would do before dumping grain or soybeans into a truck or auger wagon.
Every piece that went into the model is made of wood except for some wire safety rails.
“I just enjoy the challenge of making stuff out of wood,” Sekora said. “And this was a big challenge.”
Sekora, 67, grew up on the family farm near Nelson. He spent 44 years as coordinating engineer at Hastings Utilities before retiring in 2021.
His retirement is busy with woodworking, carpentry and construction projects, and he has sold some of the items he has made.
Sekora said his decision to build the model combine started with an earlier decision to build a tractor on a rocker for a young grandson.
The idea of building a combine grew from there.
“I’d never seen a combine on a rocker, so I built two — one John Deere and one Case IH,” he said.
After completing the combine rockers, Sekora decided he wanted to build a model combine with all the detail he couldn’t include on one attached to a rocker.
He got a 1/16 scale model from Case IH, then set about building his own wooden model to be three times larger than the one he had obtained.
Altogether, he worked on the model for about eight months, on and off, in his workshop at home.
“I’d just work on it when I got a half-hour here or a half-hour there,” he said. “I have countless hours in it. I should have kept track.”
Sekora made a jig to fashion the wheels on the combine, which include large duals.
Much of the work was time-consuming, and he ended up with some “spare parts” that didn’t make it into the final product.
“It’s one of a kind,” he said of the combine. “I don’t know if I could do it again.”
Sekora said this was his first time entering woodworking in the fair, and he was surprised to learn he had won best of show. He said he was impressed with the volunteers working in Open Class and by the other exhibitors arriving with their items on entry day.
“There’s a lot of talented people out there,” he said.
Robin Stroot, Open Class chairwoman, said 2023 was a good year for entries.
Numbers were up in several areas including garden, flowers and needlework.
“Garden and flower entries were way up,” she said. “Fortunately, we didn’t have a hailstorm in our area.”
In the garden department, Stroot said, more than 200 entries were submitted compared to 83 or 84 in 2022.
The total number of Open Class exhibitors is up, as well.
“I had 40 more people come through the door,” Stroot said. “A couple other superintendents told me we saw a lot of young kids and first-timers.”
She paid tribute to the many volunteers who work to make the Open Class department run smoothly. She mentioned a comment from a first-time exhibitor who had many questions on entry day but was pleased with the experience.
“It’s comforting to know there are so many good, caring people,” she read from a text message the exhibitor had sent her after the fact.
For diehard Open Class exhibitors and volunteers, the fair is like “old home week,” Stroot said — a family reunion of sorts, with opportunities to visit and catch up on each other’s lives.
It’s also inspiring to see all the good work produced in in the local area, she said.
“There’s some beautiful work out there,” Stroot said. “We have some very talented people in Adams County, and to see what comes through that door every year is exciting to me.”
This year’s fair runs through Sunday. The 4-H and Open Class static exhibits area is located inside the Activities Building on the fairgrounds. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 21 and 22 and 1-7 p.m. July 23.
