The threat of West Nile virus being transmitted from mosquitoes to humans in Tribland persists, with more local mosquitoes testing positive for the presence of the virus.
In a news release transmitted to news media organizations Friday evening, the South Heartland District Health Department announced another collection of mosquitoes, this time trapped in Adams County on Aug. 31, had tested positive for the virus.
The health department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, previously had announced that mosquitoes caught in Adams County on Aug. 17 had tested positive.
In the first news release, Michele Bever, health department executive director, said West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn.
Symptoms of West Nile illness usually are mild and can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. The symptoms may be more severe, however, sometimes causing permanent neurological damage, and may result in death.
To reduce the risk of becoming infected with West Nile virus, Bever said Friday, she is promoting the “four D’s” for avoiding mosquito bites.
The four D’s stand for:
- Dusk to dawn (avoid outdoor activity or take extra care to protect yourself)
- Dress appropriately (long sleeves, pants, socks when outside during the peak hours and locations of mosquito activity)
- DEET (a component of effective mosquito repellant)
- Drain (any standing water on your property that could provide habitat for mosquitoes).
“Remind your family members and friends of these easy steps to “Fight the Bite,” Bever said.
For more information, call the health department at 402-462-6211 or toll free at 1-877-238-7595 or visit the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
