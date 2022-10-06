Organizers of the Nebraska state high school softball tournament next week in Hastings are looking for a few more volunteers to scan tickets.
The tournament is Oct. 12-14 at the Bill Smith Softball Complex.
Organizers of the Nebraska state high school softball tournament next week in Hastings are looking for a few more volunteers to scan tickets.
The tournament is Oct. 12-14 at the Bill Smith Softball Complex.
“We’ve had a good response in people volunteering,” said Tracy Douglas, activities director at Hastings High School and one of the state softball tournament directors. “In the last couple of years we have added another gate that people can enter from the south side. We just need that many more workers than we’ve had in the past.”
The opening of that second gate began in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when seating was allowed around the outfield to help spread out the crowd.
“It was something that was really popular and we decided we would continue to offer each year,” Douglas said.
Ideally, eight volunteers work each of the three- or four-hour shifts.
“We’re in good shape on the morning sessions, but definitely need help in the afternoons and a lot of help in the evenings,” Douglas said.
For instance, the 4:30-8 p.m. shift on Thursday and the 1-5 p.m. shift on Friday currently each only have one volunteer.
There are no physical tickets.
Visitors will come up with e-tickets on devices. Ticket takers confirm that visitors are validating the ticket.
Ticket sales are handled exclusively on the GoFan digital ticket app. Tickets can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/NSAA.
There are also two positions to give visitors a hand stamp. Douglas said this position has been popular with volunteers uncomfortable working with technology.
There is also a station to help with the purchasing of tickets.
“As we continue to host the tournament, more and more people are stepping up,” Douglas said of volunteers. “There’s been changes in us trying to be more accessible. By opening up more gates, we need more people. It’s imperative to the success of the tournament that we have volunteers from the community to help out. The same people keep coming back from year to year, which is really cool. They enjoy it. It’s fun to get to welcome different guests from across the state to Hastings. They always have a good experience. We just need more than we’ve needed in the past.”
To volunteer, call Nichole Felber at the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce at 402-461-8400.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.