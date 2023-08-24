More mosquitoes in the South Heartland Health District have tested positive as carriers of the West Nile virus, the district health department reported Thursday.

The mosquitoes were tapped in several locations in Adams County on Aug. 15, the South Heartland district said in a news release. Most of the insects were identified as being of the Culex species, is known to be the main carriers of the potentially lethal virus.

