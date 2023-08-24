More mosquitoes in the South Heartland Health District have tested positive as carriers of the West Nile virus, the district health department reported Thursday.
The mosquitoes were tapped in several locations in Adams County on Aug. 15, the South Heartland district said in a news release. Most of the insects were identified as being of the Culex species, is known to be the main carriers of the potentially lethal virus.
Symptoms of West Nile illness usually are mild and include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash.
“Although there is no specific vaccine or treatment for West Nile virus infection in humans, most people fully recover from the infection,” the news release states. “However, symptoms may be more severe, require hospitalization, cause permanent neurological damage, and may result in death.”
Michele Bever, the health department executive director, said West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and anyone may become infected.
“You can reduce your risk of getting bitten by using an effective insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, especially when you are outdoors between dusk (around sunset) and dawn (around sunrise) when mosquitoes are most active,” Bever said.
The agency also recommends draining standing water every several days to reduce locations for mosquitoes to breed.
Items or surfaces that collect or hold water, such as bird baths, children’s swimming pools, pet bowls, tires, or flower pots can become mosquito breeding sites if not drained periodically.
Bever said residents with water troughs, koi ponds, birdbaths, rain barrels, animal watering troughs, or any place where water collects and remains for periods of time, could consider using a mosquito larvicide. These biodegradable products slowly release a long-term biological mosquito larvicide at the water's surface to block mosquito development. The health department has a limited number of mosquito larvicide dunks available upon request. The products are also available for purchase at many farm and hardware stores.
The South Heartland district includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department headquarters are in Hastings.
