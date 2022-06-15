Large hail and wind gusts in some cases exceeding 70 miles per hour made for another night of damaging severe weather in northern Tribland Tuesday into Wednesday.
Some of the night’s worst damage to buildings and infrastructure was reported around midnight in northern Clay County, according to the storm log maintained by the National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office.
North of Sutton in Clay County, a shed was reported to be overturned and a large tree snapped on Road Y two miles south of the Hamilton County line at 12:06 a.m.
One minute later, a center pivot irrigation system about a mile away from the overturned shed was reported to have flipped onto Road X.
Poles were reported to be damaged about a half-mile north of Saronville at 12:02 a.m.
Damage in Hastings included several broken power poles in the vicinity of 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue, which were logged by NWS at 12:11 a.m., just after a wind gust was clocked at 75 mph at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
In a news release Wednesday morning, the city of Hastings said the Street Department and Parks and Recreation Department were working on tree limb cleanup from the storm.
The Street Department was working to clear roadways to ensure the safety of motorists while temporarily blocking off streets where fallen limbs and branches have created hazards.
The Parks and Recreation Department was prioritizing the cleanup of limbs from roadways to restore routes for drivers and emergency vehicles.
Crews were working to remove large fallen or dangerous limbs from terrace trees and will clean up parks as they are able.
No debris pickup by the city is planned as a result of the overnight storms. Free limb drop-off at the Hastings Landfill is available Wednesday through noon on Saturday.
Landfill hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday – Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
In a social media post, the city said Hastings Utilities crews were at work Wednesday morning dealing with power outages related to the storms A key area of focus included customers between 14th and 16th streets and Baltimore and Hewett avenues
Motorists and pedestrians were reminded to keep their distance from any fallen power line and always assume a downed line may be energized.
Supercell thunderstorms crossed the area between 8 p.m. and the early morning hours of Wednesday. Some of the largest hail reported through a National Weather Service storm log included 2.5 inches in diameter in Trumbull, logged at 11:39 p.m.; 2 inches at the NWS office north of Hastings, logged at 11:35 p.m., and 1.75 inches west of Kenesaw, southeast of Prosser and southwest of Hansen, all between 11 and 11:30 p.m.
Two-inch diameter hail also was reported in Trumbull in connection with an earlier storm, logged at 8:49 p.m.
At 11 p.m., a 79 mph gust of wind was reported two miles northeast of Norman.
Later, at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, a gust was clocked at 75 mph at the Hastings Municipal Airport. Shortly thereafter, Adams County Emergency Management reported power poles and lines damaged near 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
At 12:58 a.m., a 71 mph gust was reported southeast of Hastings.
Rain totals for the night, collected through the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network, included 1.42 inches northwest of Giltner, 1.19 west of Doniphan, 1.09 southeast of Prosser, 1 inch northwest of Juniata, .79 southeast of Kenesaw, .78 southeast of Harvard and .71 west of Hastings.
