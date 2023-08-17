With its introduction of clinical trials, Mary Lanning Healthcare’s Morrison Cancer Center is bringing Tribland area cancer patients one step closer to a potential cure of the dreaded disease.

Operating in partnership with Omaha’s University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, the academic partnerships forged in cooperation with Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology and Western Copernicus Group’s institutional review board will give patients at MCC local access to the most current and potentially lifesaving medical advancements available.

