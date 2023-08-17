With its introduction of clinical trials, Mary Lanning Healthcare’s Morrison Cancer Center is bringing Tribland area cancer patients one step closer to a potential cure of the dreaded disease.
Operating in partnership with Omaha’s University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, the academic partnerships forged in cooperation with Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology and Western Copernicus Group’s institutional review board will give patients at MCC local access to the most current and potentially lifesaving medical advancements available.
Dr. Mehmet Sitki Copur, who serves as medical director of oncology at MCC and adjunct professor at UNMC, was instrumental in cementing the partnerships that have made the trials available locally. Having worked on creating clinical trial opportunities in the Tri-City area since 1992, he believes the newly formed partnerships ultimately will save lives by furthering advancements in cancer research and treatment.
“Anytime a patient enrolls in a clinical trial, it shows our faith in the possibility of human beings curing cancer one day,” Copur said. “This is a turning point in our clinical trials enterprise. MCC is now able to take part in National Cancer Institute-designated clinical trials.”
Funded by NCI, the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology is a partnership that conducts clinical trials to validate new strategies for preventing and treating a broad range of cancers. These trials provide scientific and operational infrastructure for cutting-edge advances in clinical and translational research in academic and community settings.
Test trials explore how patients respond to new medications and treatment options. Patients participating in them become privy to the most promising medical advancements known in cancer treatment.
What makes the program particularly noteworthy is its presence in small-town Nebraska. Whereas most clinical trials are conducted through facilities located in close proximity to major research centers — creating a demographic and financial nightmare for rural patients who must travel and/or arrange for lodging when seeking ongoing treatment — patients receiving treatment through MCC’s clinical trials program can access treatment locally at the center, affording them access to the latest drugs and treatment options at no cost to them.
Treatment provided during a trial may focus on alleviating side effects from existing drugs or tackling such topics as quality of treatment, quality of life, or cancer care delivery options.
The challenge faced by most small-town cancer providers is the lack of resources available to them, Copur said. What sets MCC apart from single-oncologist practices is its dedicated staff of professionals on staff to cover the myriad of services needed to diagnose and treat the disease.
“Traditionally, most clinical trials are in big centers or in big cities,” Copur said. “For a community program like ours to be able to conduct clinical trials, you need infrastructure to fulfill all the regulatory requirements. It is almost impossible to do.
“We have a dedicated staff that has all the pieces of the puzzle built into the infrastructure. In the old days, a private clinic could get away with one physician, one specialty. Today, it’s so complicated and extensive that it takes a comprehensive team. I feel like we are the bridge to the rest of the state in providing comprehensive health care, with everybody under one roof.”
Joan Meese, clinical trial coordinator at MCC, said MCC’s Omaha-based partnerships have made it possible for local patients to access medical services they may otherwise have missed because of travel limitations.
“I’m so excited we’re going to be able to help the people of this community and surrounding communities by having these new treatments and medications right here,” she said. “There are clinical trials out there for just about anything you can imagine.”
Morrison Cancer Center sees patients at its facility on the Mary Lanning Healthcare campus in Hastings and on the Grand Island Regional Medical Center campus in Grand Island.
For information, call Meese at 402-461-5176.
