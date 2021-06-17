A 15,000-square-foot facility on the campus of the new Grand Island Regional Medical Center soon will become the second location for Mary Lanning Healthcare’s Morrison Cancer Center.
Morrison Cancer Center-Grand Island should be ready to open by late this summer, Mary Lanning said in a news release earlier this spring. Dr. M. Sitki Copur will be the medical director.
The new clinic will be in the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building adjacent to the new hospital on South U.S. Highway 281. Mary Lanning and Lincoln’s Bryan Medical Center both have ownership stakes in the hospital.
Offerings at the Morrison Grand Island location will include consultations with new patients, follow-up visits, chemotherapy, biologic therapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, PET/CT imaging, laboratory services, and a state-of-the-art infusion center for administration of fluids and blood products.
Copur, who served patients from CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island prior to joining Mary Lanning in September 2018, already has been seeing patients for consultation and follow-up at Mary Lanning’s Central Nebraska Specialty Clinic in Grand Island. With the new Morrison Grand Island location open, patients from the Grand Island area no longer will need to travel to Hastings for treatment and other services, MLH said in the news release.
Copur said the Morrison Cancer Center already has been successful in serving the Grand Island area as well as the Hastings community and surrounding region.
“With our academic/community-based approach and 24/7 inpatient/outpatient, comprehensive and passionate care, we have accomplished our goal of providing excellent service to the central Nebraska population,” he said.
Dr. Ryan Crouch, medical director at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center, said the Morrison Cancer Center was selected from among several respected programs from around Nebraska that wanted to locate at the new hospital.
“We were looking for a program that was known for quality care, cutting-edge technology and a program that understands our culture in central Nebraska,” Crouch said. “We found that this cancer care system already existed in our own backyard.”
Copur is known nationally for his work in cancer research and is beloved in the region for his clinical practice and care for patients. Crouch said having Copur back in Grand Island is a plus for the community there.
“In addition to their great reputation and service to the people of south central Nebraska, this cancer care program is comprehensive and allowed us to bring Dr. Copur back to the cancer community in Grand Island,” Crouch said. “Dr. Copur is a tireless leader in the field of oncology, and he has dedicated his life to ‘killing and defeating’ cancer. We feel that his dedication and passion, supported by the good people of the Morrison Cancer Center, will strengthen the already robust cancer care provided to the people of Grand Island and the central Nebraska region.”
Several medical oncologists and hematologists associated with the cancer center at CHI Health St. Francis announced recently that they are preparing to join Nebraska Cancer Specialists, an independent Omaha-based group, Aug. 1.
NCS is planning to open a new clinic at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center in early 2022. Meanwhile, the doctors formerly associated with St. Francis will continue seeing patients there for the time being, as well as at their Hastings clinic located in the Landmark Center.
