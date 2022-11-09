Byron Morrow will start learning a new job as he transitions into the next Register of Deeds for Adams County.
Voters elected Morrow, the Republican challenger for the position, on Tuesday with 6,160 votes, or 62.7% of the total. He will be replacing Democratic incumbent Rachel Ormsby, who received 3,663 votes or 37.3%.
“I’m very excited about it,” Morrow said. “I thought the voter turnout was good. I feel good about it.”
His first task will be to learn more about the office, its staff and the customers it serves. The Register of Deeds files, preserves and maintains the land records for Adams County. Those records are public documents and can be viewed at the office, with most also available online.
“I want to get out and get acquaint myself with the customers of that office,” he said “I want to see what suggestions and thoughts they have and give them the opportunity to have input.”
Morrow, of Hastings, currently serves as a deputy sheriff with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. He started as a corrections officer for the sheriff’s office in 2002 before joining the Hastings Police Department as a certified patrol officer in 2004. In 2006, he returned to the sheriff’s office as a deputy.
He said Ormsby did a good job getting out and campaigning, but Adams County always has trended more toward the Republican side.
Morrow thanked everyone who supported and encouraged him through the election process.
“I look forward to the future and seeing what we can do to make the office better,” he said.
In January, Ormsby, of Ayr, will be leaving the office she has worked in for the past 14 years. She has spent six years as clerk, four years as deputy registrar and four years as registrar.
Ormsby said she was disappointed voters didn’t value her experience in the job as much as the letter behind her name. She believes the race was politicized needlessly when the role is outlined by state statute and isn’t affected by political affiliation.
“No party has really any bearing on the office,” she said. “I feel like some people didn’t realize this was my job. This is my family’s paycheck.”
Ormsby was saddened and disappointed by the results, as was her family as they now make plans to deal with the lost income. She felt confident going into Election Night based on the positive comments and feedback she had received in the community.
“I made so many new friends through this,” she said. “It was very emotional to have support from people who I didn’t expect it to come from. I can’t thank people enough.”
