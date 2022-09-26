p08-23-22MORfirstday3.jpg (copy)
Preschooler Seveda De Leon (right) and her younger brother, Samy, walk through the welcome sign at Morton Early Learning Center on Aug. 22, the first day of classes there. The repurposed Morton building will be dedicated Tuesday evening.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Hastings Public Schools is inviting the community to a dedication ceremony for the renovated, remodeled and repurposed Morton School building on Tuesday.

The ceremony is planned for 6:30 p.m. in the board room, which is on the second floor of the building along Baltimore Avenue between Bateman and Eighth streets. Individual and guided building tours and refreshments will follow.

