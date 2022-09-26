Hastings Public Schools is inviting the community to a dedication ceremony for the renovated, remodeled and repurposed Morton School building on Tuesday.
The ceremony is planned for 6:30 p.m. in the board room, which is on the second floor of the building along Baltimore Avenue between Bateman and Eighth streets. Individual and guided building tours and refreshments will follow.
The building’s east and west entrances both will be open for the event, and those attending may park in the new parking lot on the west side of the building or in the new lot to the south, in front of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitors will be able to reach the second floor using either a set of stairs or the new elevator near the west entrance.
Morton Elementary School opened in September 1931 and served the community until May 2016 when it closed as part of a master plan for improvements to all HPS elementary facilities. The campus then housed the Alcott (2016-18) and Longfellow (2018-20) elementary schools during renovations to their buildings.
In May 2020, voters in the Hastings Public School District approved a $6 million bond issue to renovate the building for use as a central preschool and district administrative offices. The project was finished recently.
The building’s main floor now houses the Morton Early Learning Center. The preschool address is 731 N. Baltimore Ave., and entry is from the east side of the building.
The upstairs houses the district offices, with entry from the west and an address of 1515 W. Eighth St.
Normally, movement between the first and second floors of the building is heavily restricted for security purposes. But on this occasion visitors will be able to move around the building easily to see both the new classroom and office facilities, both of which were made possible by the 2020 bond issue.
