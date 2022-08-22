Parents took photos and wished their young students luck on the first day of class at Morton where for the first time the building is serving as a preschool.
Monday marked the first day of school for the Morton Early Learning Center, which is the single site for Hastings Public Schools preschool classes. HPS preschool classes previously were held in Alcott, Lincoln and Hawthorne elementaries.
Preschool classes inhabit the first floor of the historic former Morton Elementary Building on the 700 block of North Baltimore Avenue while the district offices are on the second floor.
Hastings voters in May 2020 approved a $6 million levy-neutral bond to remodel Morton. School board members approved a $5.294 million bid for the project from Carmichael Construction of Hastings in November 2020.
Including all the other costs associated with the project, the estimated total amount is around $5.7 million.
That came after the district completed in spring 2020 a $21.5 million building overhaul that included renovations to all five of the district’s active elementary schools.
Kerra Robinson, HPS assistant director of special education, who in that role serves as administrator of the Morton Early Learning Center, said support as well as interest in the project to remodel the former Morton Elementary has been strong.
That was evident at the back-to-school open house on Aug. 17.
“Oh my gosh, everybody was just so thrilled with the attendance we had,” she said. “I think we had 90% in each classroom for parents coming in. It was fun, too, because it wasn’t just like one parent with one child. The whole family was coming.
“I know that the community’s really excited to see the building because everybody has some connection to Morton, it seems.”
Robinson herself attended school there when she was in first grade, and she only went to Hastings Public Schools for one year.
The remodel included the incorporation of the colors of the district’s five active elementary schools throughout the school’s hallways.
After spending 90 years as an elementary school, including as a temporary site for Alcott and Longfellow students while those schools underwent their own remodels, Morton was retrofitted for smaller students.
A lot of new equipment replaced older equipment in the other buildings that needed to be updated.
“So it was really nice to make sure that we were getting quality materials, quality furniture that was going to last a long time that was age appropriate and the right height,” Robinson said. “It was really fun to be able to help pick that out and also to have the teachers and paras have their input and be able to design those classrooms, as well. In the end I’m super happy. I love the way the building turned out. I love how they kept some of the old architecture and still made it new.”
The building may be new this year as a preschool site, but most of the staff members teaching in the building are not.
“Morton has been used to house Alcott and Longfellow while they were under construction,” she said. “So this wasn’t like taking one school or building and moving it. Even though preschool is not new to the district, this is, in a way, a whole new program.”
The new Morton playground hasn’t been installed yet. District officials are hopeful that will occur by the end of September.
“That’s going to be an amazing addition to the building, for all of us, when it actually gets completed,” Robinson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.