On a blustery, gray afternoon in the middle of January, the old Morton Elementary School didn’t look like too inviting a place to take refuge from the biting north wind.
Construction site that it was (and still is), the 90-year-old brick school building looked dark and gloomy from the outside. The glass in the south entry door on the front of the building had a huge, ugly crack in it — crashed into, no doubt, by workers bringing equipment in and out over the previous year.
Invited inside, however, one could quickly see Morton was not cold or sad or desolate, but merely chilly, and a beehive of activity with construction personnel at work upstairs and downstairs, preparing the interior spaces for use by young learners and graying administrators alike.
The old boilers in the basement long since had been hauled up from the basement and off the premises, supplanted by new rooftop HVAC units.
Heavy radiators that once delivered steam heat to every room had disappeared from the scene.
All windows had been switched out for new ones, and replacement plumbing pipes and other rejuvenated critical infrastructure had been installed.
With the heavy work already largely complete, it was time to paint, install tile, hang bulletin boards, tend to plumbing fixtures and wiring, and complete dozens of other tasks that will make Morton a suitable central preschool on the main floor and a spacious school district headquarters on the second story.
Trent Kelly, Hastings Public Schools’ director of technology and operations, is the district’s point man for the construction project — just as he was previously for addition and renovation projects at Watson, Hawthorne, Lincoln, Alcott and Longfellow elementary schools between 2014 and 2020.
He’s an affable and knowledgeable tour guide who visits easily with contractors and their employees, seemingly all of whom he knows by name, in each space he enters.
On the main floor, Kelly pointed out new features such as lowered drinking fountains and brightly colored surfaces meant to serve and engage the 3- and 4-year-old children who will attend classes at the Morton Early Learning Center.
Upstairs, he explained how office suites will provide workspace for district administrators and support personnel, as well as meeting space for the Hastings Board of Education and groups of teachers from throughout the district.
Because of the way Morton was constructed in 1930-31, without interior load-bearing walls, the school district was able to reconfigure spaces throughout the building to best serve Morton’s new purposes, Kelly said.
“What’s crazy about this building is it’s a concrete deck and you could knock out about any wall you wanted,” he said. “You could make (spaces) any size you want.”
Walls that formed cloakrooms at the end of all the old classrooms, eliminating usable floor space, were demolished throughout the building. At the same time, built-in cupboards with wooden doors and other signature features were kept to preserve some of the historical character of the building’s interior.
From ward school to preschool
Morton Elementary opened to students in kindergarten through sixth grade in September 1931. It was built for the grandiose sum of $195,196.43 in the depths of the Great Depression, putting the contractors of that day to work replacing a smaller school building a few blocks away, in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street.
Prior to 1912, Morton School had been called West Ward Elementary. It served students on what through the first half of the 20th century was the west end of town.
At the time of its grand opening on Oct. 2, 1931, the Hastings Daily Tribune hailed the new Morton, with its state-of-the-art functional features and memorable ornamental touches, as “a building that is recognized by school men as one of the outstanding ward school buildings of this region.”
Over the following 85 years, the school served students in grades K-6 and then, after the new Hastings Middle School opened for grades 6-8 in 2008, K-5. At times, the building also housed preschool classrooms, which up to now have been scattered throughout HPS elementary buildings.
The Hastings Board of Education suppressed Morton Elementary School as an educational institution at the end of the 2015-16 academic year as part of a master plan to realign elementary district boundaries and improve the other five existing schools. That work was financed with a $21.5 million bond issue approved by district voters in 2014.
The Morton campus then served four years as a refuge site for Alcott Elementary and then Longfellow Elementary students and staff while those school buildings were closed for top-to-bottom renovation and expansion.
In May 2020, school district voters by a margin of 68% to 32% approved a follow-on, $6 million bond issue to repurpose the Morton building. The move will allow the school district to bring all its preschool classrooms under one roof and also sell off its current administrative office building at 1924 W. A St., which has been in use since 2008. (Prior to that, the district offices occupied part of the old Hastings Middle School building at Fifth Street and Hastings Avenue, which closed once the new middle school came online at Second Street and Marian Road.)
Carmichael Construction of Hastings holds the $5.294 million general contract for the repurposing project, which is scheduled for completion this spring. The property was turned over to Carmichael for the construction work in January 2021, and the contractor is expected to pass it back to the school district in April.
The comprehensive renovation includes replacing key infrastructure, sealing the basement, and making energy efficiency improvements such as replacing all windows.
The preschool will occupy the main floor, with the secure front entry at the north door off Baltimore Avenue and the office just inside that door, in the northeast corner of the building.
Kerra Robinson, who joined the school district as assistant director of special education in summer 2021, will serve as the Morton Early Learning Center principal.
The main floor has been developed with 12 classrooms, each 850-900 square feet in size and intended to serve 10 students at a time.
Each classroom will have its own sink and a bathroom, with fixtures set just 18-22 inches off the floor for the children’s easy access.
“Everything is lower here,” Kelly said.
The classrooms also will be outfitted with kitchen sets and other amenities to give the students age-appropriate learning and play experiences.
“There’s a lot more stuff that goes in these rooms than in a normal classroom,” Kelly said.
The rooms are all being set up to serve a mixture of 3-and 4-year-olds, as HPS doesn’t segregate its preschool students by age.
Kelly said he expects eight of the 12 classrooms on the main floor to be occupied when the building opens, with the others on hand to accommodate future program growth.
Four additional classrooms have been established along the south hallway on the second floor to provide overflow space and serve various other needs.
New furnishings and equipment for the classrooms were ordered in December 2021 and began arriving in short order. Preschool teachers also will be bringing some furniture and other items from their existing classrooms.
The preschool students will attend either a morning or an afternoon session, with the morning students eating breakfast at school and the afternoon classes eating lunch there. The gymnasium will double as the cafeteria, just as it did for the elementary students.
HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said having all its preschoolers at the Morton location will allow the district to offer those students the best possible learning experience appropriate for their needs.
“It has been fun to watch this project develop,” Schneider said in an email commenting on the progress. “Our preschool students and staff members are going to have a great learning environment. One of the things that is most exciting is that our preschool staff will be able to operate a building in a manner that is 100% focused on our pre-K learners as opposed to working around the elementary schedule. I can’t wait to see how this facility, and the programming in it, develop over the next few years.”
Office entry on west side
While preschool students and visitors will enter the building on the east side, the administrative offices will have their own entry on the west, supported by a large parking lot covering the north part of the old playground, including the area where portable classroom units were positioned in recent years.
(An additional 20 or so spaces of new parking will be developed to support the building on land along Baltimore Avenue, south across Bateman Street, which the school district purchased recently from Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church. The congregation will be able to use that parking lot on weekends and for special events during the week.)
The administrative office entry will be monitored from the reception desk at the west end of the second floor, and visitors will be buzzed inside, whereupon they can either climb the stairs or take the new elevator up to that level. Locked doors mean visitors entering on the west side won’t be able to access the preschool area from there.
Office and work space suites upstairs will be occupied by the various administrative departments. For example, Kelly’s office will be part of the suite for technology employees.
The new Board of Education meeting room will be along the east hallway upstairs and is the size of two of the old classrooms.
A conference room on the west side upstairs will accommodate meetings and training sessions for 50-75 participants.
Schneider said having more dedicated space for meetings will be another big plus, making it easier to schedule gatherings too large for the West A Street facility to hold.
“From a functionality standpoint, we are looking forward to having space for professional development and large group meetings,” he said. “Right now when we want to gather a large group we have to use one of the schools, which limits us to the days students are not in attendance. It will be very nice to have flexibility in our scheduling.”
Kelly said he’s hoping the building’s upstairs will be ready to move into in April and May so the administrative offices can be moved before the end of the second semester.
“I would really like them to have that done first,” he said.
Once school is out for the summer, the preschool teachers around the district can finish packing for the move into Morton in June and July.
Staggering the upstairs and downstairs moves would allow the district to accomplish the work with its own maintenance forces, said Kelly, who has gained a lot of experience coordinating school moves over the past eight years.
“We might hire three or four more summer kids this year to help with the move,” Kelly said.
Schneider, who started his career at HPS as a math teacher, went on to become an assistant principal and principal at Hastings Middle School, then the district’s director of finance and operations. He was hired as superintendent in 2019.
He said even though the preschool center and district offices will be in separate spaces, he and the administrative team may be edified to work once again near teachers teaching and children learning — far from the case in their current offices.
“Seeing the students every day is a great reminder of why we do what we do,” Schneider said.
