While the novel coronavirus and its delta variant may be top of mind for many area residents who are concerned about their health these days, another troublesome virus deserves attention, as well.
In a news release Wednesday, the South Heartland District Health Department reported that a collection of mosquitoes trapped in Adams County on Aug. 17 has tested positive for West Nile virus.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, said West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn.
“The best way to fight back is to use an insect repellant containing DEET any time you will be outside,” she said.
West Nile symptoms, which usually are mild, can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. In cases where symptoms are more severe, permanent neurological damage or even death can occur.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 14 humans and two horses tested positive for West Nile across the state in 2020. Ten Nebraskans required hospitalization and one person died due to West Nile infection.
So far this year, only one clinical case and one case identified through blood donation have been reported in Nebraska. Neither case from this year and none of the cases from 2020 were in the South Heartland district, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
South Heartland recommends that people help protect themselves against infection by avoiding being outside from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
The department also recommends avoiding bites by wearing lightweight protective clothing and using an insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, oil of eucalyptus or Picaridin.
South Heartland and the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department have partnered for the last several years to monitor mosquitoes in Adams County for West Nile.
“South Heartland works with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to trap mosquitoes, then we share the results that come to us with the city of Hastings,” Bever said.
City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab said the city uses the information it receives from the health department to help make decisions about mosquito control efforts.
“We also continue to encourage residents to take their own precautions against mosquito bites,” he said.
Hassenstab encourages residents to frequently drain containers and other standing or stagnant water around their homes to disrupt the mosquitoes’ breeding cycle.
For more information visit www.southheartlandhealth.org or call 1-877-238-7595.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.