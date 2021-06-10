The Hastings Utility Board meeting on Thursday marks the departure of all meetings from the City Council chambers inside the Hastings City Building.
Meetings that had taken place inside the council chambers — including the Utility Board, Hastings Planning Commission and Hastings City Council — will begin taking place at the Hastings Public Library second-floor conference room.
However, because Hastings is currently playing host to the Nebraska City Managers Association summer meeting and that meeting is taking place at the library, the Utility Board will meet for this week at 9 a.m. Thursday in the board room at North Denver Station at 1228 N. Denver Ave.
Moving meetings out of the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., and into the library, 314 N. Denver Ave., is part of repairing the City Building and determining whether it will continue to be home to the administration, finance, human resources and development services departments for the long term or whether it makes sense to relocate all of those employees to the North Denver Station permanently.
Officials have discussed for the last year how to address all of the City Building’s shortcomings.
Among issues are the roof; restrooms; mold and asbestos contamination in the basement; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems; and the foundation.
Meetings were moved out of the council chambers because the council chambers will be where contents of the City Building basement will be stored. That hasn’t happened yet.
“We’ve discovered that a lot of the HVAC in the basement actually serves more than just the basement and so there’s some retrofitting being done to eliminate the interconnection of the HVAC system because it wouldn’t do us any good to clean things in the basement, put them in the council chamber and then have all the bad stuff blow into it,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said.
The city recently introduced negative pressure into the city building basement, which is pulling fresh air through. Ptak said that dropped radon levels from 25 pCi/L to .09. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommendation is 4 pCi/L.
Five holes in the roof were patched. A piece of roof was removed and examined during that patching.
“We had some wet insulation, as you might expect,” Ptak said. “So they patched that and reset it down.”
He was told the patching would extend the life of the roof by another two years.
“Hopefully by then the decision will be made whether we are going to come back here or go out to North Denver,” he said.
Meetings held at the library initially won’t be livestreamed. They will be recorded and posted on the website within 24-48 hours after the event.
Eventually, the city and the Hastings Public Access Channel will move equipment from the City Building to the library to facilitate livestreaming. Until that happens, HPAC will record the event and upload it to the website.
The library meeting room has a dividing wall that can be pulled out.
The other half of the space will be reserved as a city conference room because the city is losing three conference rooms at the City Building.
“When we’re not meeting as a council, Utility Board or Planning Commission both halves could be used if we needed to have a conference with citizens or just meeting space,” Ptak said.
Library Director Amy Hafer has reserved the conference room for city uses until it is determined how the city will move forward.
The 25 city employees currently working in the City Building will be relocated to the North Denver Station temporarily.
“Based upon the availability of a contractor to complete where development services would go, it’ll probably be around the first of September, possibly later, before that can be retrofitted for them,” Ptak said. “It requires cutting in a door and a window, and we have to secure that because the utility department does not want citizens just walking through the turbine room. The HR folks, based upon where they are going up there, should be able to move the end of June or the first part of July.”
One delay is the need for more switches.
“We’ve got lots of jacks in the wall, but you’ve got to have a switch to recognize who is plugged in,” Ptak said. “Without having the switches, having the capacity for 25 more people, it isn’t going to work for them.”
The switches have been ordered, but there is at least a 60-day shipping lag. It also will take about 30 days to install them.
Ptak said the city is looking at the first of September before development services, finance and administration employees will move.
“I told everyone here I’m going to be the last person out,” he said. “If I’m still here, when I leave you’ll know there’s nobody left.”
The city still has to determine where the finance department’s nine employees will go.
Ptak said there is room for nine cubicles in the utility department board room, but that takes away a meeting space.
“If we have to rent temporary office space, like they do for schools, for three years to rent two of them — one for (Enterprise Resource Planning software) training and one for meetings — that’s $72,000 right there,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is figure out the cheapest and best way to handle this because we don’t want to spend any more money until we know what the ultimate decision is going to be. That’s the tough thing.”
There will be an item on the Hastings City Council’s agenda on Monday to authorize the expenditure of “not to exceed $200,000” to orchestrate the move for all city building employees to the North Denver Station. That amount includes the temporary offices, extra switches and networking that would have to be done to accommodate everyone.
“Obviously we hope it will be less than that,” Ptak said.
The amount spent will be closer to $125,000 if the city doesn’t have to rent space.
“I don’t want to spend $200,000,” he said. “I’d rather shoot high and spend less than have to come back and ask for more money in the event something throws a monkey wrench in it.”
