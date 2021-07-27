HALL COUNTY — Camp Augustine, on the banks of the Platte River northeast of Doniphan, will be home to the Stomp Out Addiction fundraising mud 5k run and 1-mile walk on Saturday.
“I just thought, ‘We want to be proactive and bring events to our area no one else is doing,’ ” said Dan Rutt, director of Revive Ministries.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m.
For more information call 402-462-2066 or go to www.reviveinc.org.
Registration can be done online at getmeregistered.com/revivemudrun.
Registration costs go up $10 after midnight on Friday.
Revive includes Horizon Recovery as well as unity houses.
Rutt said Camp Augustine, operated by the Overland Trails Council of Boy Scouts, is a gem. He visited there recently for the first time.
“We’ve got a gem there,” he said. “It’s like being in the wilderness. They have some volunteers that are there every day, who love being there — working, keeping the place cleaned up. It’s so awesome walking through the trees and the valleys, into the river. It brought back memories for me of being in Colorado on vacation and going on hikes.”
He encouraged the public to at least participate in the 1-mile walk.
“A mile in the wilderness isn’t that far,” Rutt said. “You get to walk through the Platte River. You get to walk through some valleys, trails. It’s just amazing.”
He said there will be “a ton” of mud pits on the course.
“We’re praying for rain because there is specific areas that are muddy when it rains,” he said.
There is an underground water system, as well.
“We can make mud if we have to,” he said. “There will be mud.”
There will be a surprise at the end of the course.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to get muddy,” Rutt said.
Stomp Out Addiction is intended to bring awareness to the problems of substance abuse.
Rutt said participants have signed up from Lincoln, Omaha, York, Kearney, North Platte and Grand Island.
Revive representatives will talk about the mission of Horizon Recovery during the opening as far as counseling, treatment and housing.
“We’re letting people know we’re not the beer police,” Rutt said. “There’s people out there that do struggle with addiction, especially alcohol. If you’re at an event and somebody says ‘no,’ don’t continue to push it on them because they may be saying no for a reason. I think sometimes we take that for granted. We just want to educate the community about how the people we work with struggle.”
The event was coordinated by a committee of eight people, all of whom have successfully gone through the Horizon program.
“This is a way they can get themselves out there and let people know you can overcome this addiction issue,” he said. “You can have a good life and you can enjoy things.”
The event is a fundraiser. Revive will split proceeds with the Boy Scouts.
“We see a lot of clients without any resources,” Rutt said. “They come to us with nothing. They’re as low as they can get and they may not have a job yet. Sometimes we have to subsidize them and pay for them to get in.”
Funds raised will help cover garnishments for some individuals involved with Horizon Recovery.
“We’re not about free stuff, giving services away for free here,” Rutt said. “We’re about our clients taking ownership of their problem and learning how to be accountable, pay their way and become good citizens.”
