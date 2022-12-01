Multiple vehicles damaged in overpass crash
Multiple vehicles were damaged in a Nov. 29 crash on the U.S. Highway 281 overpass near 16th Street due to icy conditions.
Police report that Eduardo Hernandez Quintero of 601 N. Crane Ave. was northbound on the overpass and started sliding due to the icy road. A vehicle driven by Nick A. Pittman of 1037 W. H St. was unable to avoid Quintero’s swerving vehicle and the two collided.
Vehicles driven by Melany C. Whitlock of 833 N. Colorado Ave. and Francis D. Ousey of Grand Island avoided the crashed vehicles but went out of control and were damaged themselves in the process.
A vehicle driven by Maria Amparo Valino of 3505 Wendell Drive stopped before the original crashed vehicles, but was struck by a vehicle driven by Shelby A. Stone of 606 W. 33rd St.
Drug sentencing
A 32-year-old Omaha resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 18 months of probation for possessing methamphetamine on March 8.
Janell Perez pleaded no contest Sept. 21. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing fentanyl and being a habitual criminal.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Perez and gave credit for 107 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Meth sentencing
A 26-year-old Albion resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 150 days in jail and two years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 7, 2021.
James J. Reiners pleaded no contest Aug. 25.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Reiners and gave credit for 60 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Theft sentencing
A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington, resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 345 days in jail for theft by receiving stolen property on Jan. 17, 2021.
Jason W. Reeves pleaded guilty Sept. 21. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the value associated with the crime and dropped charges of possessing methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers found Reeves and his wife, Christina, stranded in a vehicle that had run out of fuel while towing a camper at Burlington Avenue and South Street. The camper was determined to have been stolen. Inside the vehicle, officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Reeves and gave credit for 181 days already served.
Theft by receiving stolen property, value $1,500-$4,999, is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.