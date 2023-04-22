When it comes to marriage, there’s no doubt that Reed and Betty Munsell know a thing or two. Yet they are the first to admit things have changed a bit since they were married in 1948.
“Some of the girls ask me if I would recommend an 18-year-old marrying today, and I say, ‘no.’ I say I grew up in an absolutely different time,” Betty said.
The Munsells, who were married in Inavale on March 21, 1948, were honored recently by the Nebraska Family Alliance as the third couple to be inducted into NFA’s newly created Nebraska Marriage Hall of Fame for their 75 years of marriage.
The Munsells, who still live in their Hastings home today, met in August 1945 when Betty was 15 and Reed was 19 and both were attending a church camp near Lexington.
They corresponded regularly and attended church services together, sharing a passion for their faith — something Reed said has been valuable to their relationship for nearly 80 years.
“I tell people a saying that we’ve always believed is, ‘If a couple will pray together, they stay together.’ That may not always be true, but it’s still a good thing. So we’ve been active in church all years,” Reed said.
The Munsells were married at the Church of Christ in Inavale where Betty wore a long, white satin dress she’d made herself from a $1 pattern and $13 in satin she had purchased on a trip to Hastings with her parents.
“I really worked on that thing,” Betty said. “On the sleeve, there was these little tiny buttons and you make a loop thing. Oh my gosh, I can remember having such a time with those.”
In small-town fashion, everyone in the area was invited for the big event. The snowmelt that left the rural roads of Webster County a mess caused issues for some attendees, however.
“We had a couple of families that had to get their tractor to pull them up the hill so they didn’t get there for the actual wedding but they got there for the reception,” Betty said.
After the wedding, Reed and Betty moved onto his family farm in the country across the state line in Kansas. The next year they moved to another farm south of Inavale where they stayed for a time.
“We didn’t have electricity until 1951. I think it was down in Webster County. That was one of the last places in the country to get electricity,” Reed said.
Many homes up to that time had gas lights; however, Reed’s mother hated the sound of the hissing, so they used Aladdin lamps instead.
“The afternoon they turned the power on we went through the house flicking switches,” Reed said. “We just couldn’t believe it. It’s hard to believe.”
For a wedding gift, Betty received an iron that had a little tank. The user put oil in the tank and lighted the iron to create heat for pressing clothing.
“It sizzled all the time and made a noise, sounded like it was going to blow up,” Betty said. “It was awful. I don’t know if I even ironed anymore or not.”
The combination of a terrible drought and poor production from the dryland crops pushed the Munsells off the farm in 1953. They moved into Inavale where they lived for the next four years.
Reed knew from high school that he liked bookkeeping, so he took a correspondence course to become a bookkeeper. He worked at the lumberyard in Inavale and in another position in Red Cloud as a bookkeeper before they moved to Hastings in 1957.
Reed worked as a bookkeeper first with Hastings Motor Truck and then with Production Credit Association, now part of the farm credit system, until their office closed in the 1980s. He retired at that time.
“People will ask, ‘What were you doing all those years?’ and I said we had an agreement. He’d take care of the cars and the home and the financial stuff, and I helped the kids grow up, and that’s kind of what we did,” Betty said. “He said if we can’t make a living on what I’m making I’ll try to get another job. By then we had four kids, and so we worked it out that way.”
In total, the couple had five children and one foster daughter who came to their home at age 14. Over the years, the family has grown significantly with the addition of 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Photos of all of them and their spouses are lined up in three neat rows on the Munsells’ living room wall where they can look at them regularly.
“I tell people that this is probably crazy but I like it,” Betty said of the wall of photos. “I like to look at them. I feel like I’m right there knowing what is going on.”
And she can name everyone in all of the photos, too — down to the youngest great-grandchildren born during the pandemic.
“I tell you at night sometimes if I can’t sleep, I lay there and try to remember all 21 of them,” Betty said. “The thought of not being able to remember their names would drive me nuts.”
The Munsells are proud of their family. They still play hosts to events including a recent Easter dinner when the family members came in, expanded the dining room table to seat 20 and served up a feast.
Reed and Betty know they are blessed to have so many family members, including two of their children, living in the community who are able to help with their needs.
Their son Paul and daughter Donna both live in Hastings and help out regularly with everything from home improvements and home maintenance to shuttling them to various medical appointments.
They also have a granddaughter who moved back to Hastings after graduating from college with the express purpose of taking care of Reed and Betty.
“She told me, ‘Grandma, I told you years back when you get old, I’m going to come take care of you,’ ” Betty said. “So when she graduated, she moved to Nebraska. We’re just blessed to have people.”
Reed and Betty both know that if it wasn’t for the great family support, they likely would be living in an assisted-living facility like so many of their friends.
Betty just turned 93, and Reed soon will be turning 97. And for the most part they’re in relatively good shape.
Reed uses a walker to get up and walk around his home but does well with it. Betty recently acquired a walker she uses outside her home.
Years ago, Reed had open-heart surgery, and Betty said at the time she wasn’t sure he’d survive it.
“The doctor told me if (Reed) makes it through this, he might live to be an old man,” Betty said. “I think his doctor died a long time ago.”
Reed’s hearing started deteriorating several years ago, and he is now deaf. He uses a special hearing aid and microphone at church to hear the minister.
Otherwise his main way of interpreting conversation is through his iPad that records and types out conversations. Then he is able to verbally respond.
Having seen the addition of electricity in their own home as young adults, Reed said, he knows how blessed he is to have such technology today to be able to communicate with family and friends.
Reflecting on their marriage, Betty said her grandchildren often will ask her for advice but it can be hard to help them because there is such a disconnect between the world she grew up in and the world of today.
Betty was married at age 18 in 1948, something that was commonplace at the time.
“I didn’t think anything about it because everybody was poor and the only people I knew were other farmers,” she said.
Betty told the story of visiting her paternal grandparents in Red Cloud who had electricity and indoor plumbing and how the toilet wasn’t flushed after every use because of limited water.
“They can’t even imagine things like that,” she said of her grandchildren.
For Betty, going all the way from Inavale to Hastings as a young woman to buy fabric for a wedding dress was a big thing. Today, her grandchildren are connected to the whole world at virtually all times through the cellphones in their pockets.
And it’s that technology that allows Betty and Reed to continue to be so connected to their family. They have a digital photo frame on their kitchen island, and family members upload photos to it remotely, allowing Reed and Betty to watch their family grow up around the country.
“The granddaughters are so good at putting pictures on,” Betty said. “If there’s a birthday party, they’ll put five, six, seven, 10 photos of the party on there, and I feel like I’ve been to the birthday party almost.”
Betty said it is those granddaughters who often come to her for advice, asking about the secrets of a happy life and a long marriage.
“I think we realized to be kind to one another,” she said. “ … I think kindness is a big thing. I really do, and I’ve tried to promote that in our families, and it shows up once in a while.”
The other thing Betty said she and Reed have realized as nonagenarians is nothing really is worth a fight.
“We don’t see eye to eye on everything,” Betty said. “We’ve tried to agree to disagree, and that is a big thing in a marriage. Each family is raised the way they were raised, and then when they were married and got together, it’s just common sense to say you’re not going to be perfectly matched on everything you do. We’ve lived together so long we pretty much know how the other one is going to answer.”
When it comes down to it, Betty said, they have been blessed in their family and their faith for 75 years.
“We have been blessed. We really have,” she said. “We enjoy the family. He maybe didn’t make the top wage, but he was regular. We knew he was going to have that much money. We just tried to make it all work.”
