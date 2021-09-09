High school artists from across Nebraska gathered Wednesday to compete in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center Mural Competition.
The competition brought more than 200 students from 37 high schools to Hastings College.
Spread out in the parking lot at Hastings College’s Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, students from each school worked as a team to create 46-by-76-inch vinyl murals using paint.
Hastings College senior art majors judged the final pieces, based on a theme revealed just before the competition began — “2075: A Future Perspective.”
This year marked the sixth anniversary of the contest, instituted with the opening of the JDAC. The contest was held virtually in 2020, but organizers were able to bring students to campus again this year.
Aaron Badham, chair of the department of visual arts, said nearly 1,500 students have participated during the six years of the contest. He said it is a way to foster the arts in the area, similar to the college’s Open Space program, a summer art immersion experience for visual and performing arts.
“This is an opportunity for high school art students to participate in something competitive in their field,” he said.
Students with the top mural received the offer of a gallery show at the JDAC on campus and a custom trophy created in JDAC’s studios. Second- and third-place teams also received a custom trophy created in JDAC.
Beau Studley, art teacher at Northwest High School in Grand Island, said the school has participated in the contest every year.
“The students really enjoy it,” he said. “They get to see all the other groups and meet students from other schools.”
The contest serves as a recruitment tool for the college, allowing students to see the campus and learn what HC has to offer.
It’s also a way for high school art students to meet college students in their prospective field.
“It’s exciting to see what other schools and other artists your age are doing,” Badham said.
The recruitment worked for Skye Hillman, now a senior at Hastings College.
Hillman said she attended the contest three years until her senior year in high school. She was impressed with the newly opened JDAC.
“I fell in love with the building,” she said. “I was inspired by people in the art department. It was interesting how it grew, and I wanted to be a part of it.”
To that end, Hillman decided to pursue her art education at Hastings College. She served as one of the judges for this year’s contest.
“I think it’s great for them to see students here,” she said.
Sophie Goessling, a senior at Bellevue West, said she liked being outdoors for the competition.
“I think it’s a really great opportunity for young artists like us,” she said.
Micki Nuss, art instructor at Grand Island Senior High School, said the change in venue helped foster inspiration in the students. The students in the senior art project class she brought were ones who want to go into art in the future.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for students to come out and create and express themselves,” she said.
New this year, the college added education enrichment sessions for the art instructors. The goal is to provide more information about art career opportunities to instructors so they can advise students of their options.
Libby Clark, art instructor for Ravenna High School, said the contest offers students a chance to practice problem-solving skills and learn to work together.
While art isn’t always taken seriously, Clark said, that is outdated thinking. She said creativity is crucial in many careers and these students are going to be the next generation in the workforce.
“We’re creating innovators,” she said. “I’m excited about what direction they will take us in.”
